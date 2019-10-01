Burt struggles on Upset Weekend in NFL

As I noted a few weeks ago, picking pro football games in 2019 is a lot tougher than it used to be.
There are the Patriots and Chiefs, and 30 other teams hard to decipher from.
Including Thursday night's game, nine road teams won.
Including Thursday night's game, nine underdogs won.
Was Week 4 the exception or the rule? You be the judge.
There are only three undefeated teams in the NFL at the quarter-pole -- Patriots, Chiefs and the 49ers, which were off in Week 4. And honestly, the Pats and Chiefs were both close to falling to inferior teams on the road.
I don't know which result was the must surprising this past weekend? I guess Tampa Bay traveling and beating the L.A. Rams takes cake. But the point is the NFL, particularly in the middle (teams ranked 8 through 24) are closer than they've ever been before.
Would you be shocked if the Raiders (ESPN ranks them 24th) went to San Francisco (ranked 8th) and won? No.
I plead guilty in Week 4. I missed on several close games, including Atlanta, which I have yet to predict correctly in 2019.
I got only six correct picks, which believe it or not, was just below average.
All of the Week 4 T-shirt winners had 7 or more picks and within six points of the Patriots low point total (16).
When I have a not-so-good week, the first tiebreaker -- Patriots point total -- is very important. The second tiebreaker (amount of correct selections) was also needed.
Week 4 winners
Ed Watson of Groveland
Kelly Henry of Salem, Mass.
Daniel Cody of Haverhill
John Poirier of Haverhill
Barry Hugo of Brownfield, Me.
Ethan Belanger of Peabody
Peter Logan of North Andover
Jackie Cottier of Derry, N.H.
Joshua Clarke of Windham, N.H.
Skip Trombly of North Andover
