AMANDA SABGA/Staff photoBill Burt, executive sports editor of The Eagle-Tribune, talked about the upcoming New England Patriots season with about 50 subscribers on Wednesday morning. Burt covered such topics as coach Bill Belichick’s return to a game plan based on defense and protecting the football, quarterback Tom Brady’s future, and the impact of the latest additions to the Patriots roster. Longtime Eagle-Tribune subscriber Elliot Hacker, of Andover, won the door prize — a framed copy of The Eagle-Tribune’s front page reporting on the Patriots’ win in Super Bowl LIII last February. Stay tuned as The Eagle-Tribune plans other subscriber-exclusive events in the coming months.
