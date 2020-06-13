Businessman offers new outdoor basketball court

Deal of the century.
Or, more to the point, deal of the coronavirus.
Jim Arnold, owner of Sports Court New England, is offering any church, park, school district, town, etc., the chance for a brand new outdoor basketball court, with two pro glass blackboards on each end.
For free.
There is one request for the outdoor basketball court, worth up to $50,000 in constructions costs, soup-to-nuts.
The request is the use of the court, noon to dusk, for the rest of the summer.
Arnold, who also owns Hoops For Hope, a summer basketball league for high school-aged boys and girls, is looking for a home this summer pending approval from Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s Phase 3 re-opening of businesses and activities on June 29.
Arnold wasn’t sure what to expect in terms of interest from the 75 high schools, from Boston to Worcester to Manchester, N.H., to the North Shore and N.H. seacoast.
He sent out an email exploring the interest in playing summer hoops, despite everything being up in the air.
Nearly 90% of the schools’ basketball programs, boys and girls, said they were interested, pending approval from Governor Baker.
So Arnold started thinking.
One option is The Rim Sports Complex in Hampton, N.H., with five indoor courts.
It’s a nice option. The problem is Hampton is not a central location, nullifying almost half the schools due to travel. And playing inside might be a tough sell when it comes to safety.
But an outdoor court?
“It would be one game at a time,” said Arnold. “Two teams show up, play a game, and leave. Ten minutes later, the next two teams, waiting in the parking lot, show up at the court and we play again.”
If it rains, all postponements will be made up at the end of the schedule.
When the summer schedule is complete and the championships have been played, Arnold and Hoops For Hope will be gone from the new court ... forever.
“It will be their court,” said Arnold. “We are there just for this summer, never to return.”
Arnold said Sports Court N.E. could also rehab a current outdoor court and put in all the bells and whistles to make it look brand new.
“We believe playing outside isn’t the only option, but it’s the best option in terms of safety,” said Arnold.
The Greater Lawrence Tech basketball court behind the school in West Andover is among a few spots that Arnold has circled on his map.
Not only is Andover near the epicenter of where most of the schools are, Greater Lawrence Tech is less than a mile off Route 93 and has the parking.
“Greater Lawrence Tech has amazing facilities in back there,” said Arnold, referring to the artificial turf football, baseball and softball stadiums. “But we are open to discussion if there is another area town looking for a new basketball court for free.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
