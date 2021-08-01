Busy Celtics acquire Richardson from Mavs

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics acquired guard Josh Richardson from Dallas on Saturday, a move that gives the Mavericks salary cap flexibility while adding young center Moses Brown.
The Mavericks got Richardson in a trade with Philadelphia last offseason, hoping his defense would boost the Luka Doncic-led club. A solid start was interrupted by a COVID-19 absence before Richardson was relegated to the bench late in the regular season and for the first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
It will be the fourth team in four years for Richardson, who was drafted in the second round by Miami in 2015 and spent four seasons with the Heat. Richardson exercised his $11.6 million player option as part of the trade.
With that money off the books, the Mavericks should have about $30 million in cap space. They have interest in re-signing guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who came to them along with Kristaps Porzingis in the blockbuster trade with New York in 2019.
The Celtics used what was left of their trade exception from the Gordon Hayward deal with Charlotte, about $10.9 million. The Mavericks are getting a trade exception of the same value, which could give them more flexibility in free agency.
Eye on future
Boston selected 18-year-old French wing player Juhann Begarin with the No. 45 pick in the second round of the draft Thursday, the second straight year it has added an overseas player likely a few years away from playing an NBA game.
Begarin, who didn’t play college ball, has already played two years professionally in Paris and represents another opportunity for the Celtics to watch a developing player from afar, while still getting him valuable experience against top talent.
“A big strong versatile guard who can guard up," Brad Stevens said. "He’s a guy we think at his age and his body and his physical ability and the way he works and the time he’s put in so far, he’s gonna have a really good career ahead of him.”
Boston drafted Yam Madar, a 19-year-old Israeli League pro, in 2020 with its second-round pick. Madar, now 20, will play with the Celtics during summer league and could be in line to earn a two-way spot for the regular season.
Boston didn’t have a first-round pick Thursday after trading the No. 16 selection to Oklahoma City last month as part of the deal that sent point guard Kemba Walker to the Thunder.
In Begarin, the Celtics add a skilled guard with a big first step who has a constantly attacking style that could fit in nicely with Boston’s young core. He is also the 2019 MVP of Basketball Without Borders Europe and is an alumnus of the same sports training program in France that helped produce retired NBA players Tony Parker and Boris Diaw.
Last month’s OKC trade also brought back big man Al Horford, who was a member of the NBA All-Defensive team with the Celtics in 2017-18 while also posting the best assist numbers of his career.
