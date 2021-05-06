GREATER LAWRENCE
2019 season: 12-8
Returning starters (2): Cristopher Frica, Sr., CF; Yorbelis Marte, Jr., C/3B
Returning lettermen: Edy Cruz, Sr., P/OF; Victor Roa, Jr., 2B; Franklin Espinosa, Sr., LF; Gustavo Regalado, Sr., RF; Jerison Andujar, Jr., SS
Promising newcomers: Jeffrey Baldonado, Sr., LHP; Joe Carroll, Jr., 2B/OF; Casey Neilon, Jr., 2B; Roderick Martinez, Jr., P/3B; James McConnell, Soph., LHP/1B; Michael Wiley, Soph., C; Joseph Cosme, Frosh., C/3B
Captains: TBA
Returning leaders: Cristopher Frica .276, 10 runs, 6 RBIs
Fast facts: Promising second baseman Casey Neilon is the son of Greater Lawrence girls basketball coach Tara Mansour-Neilon and Lawrence High athletic director and former baseball coach Brendan Neilon. Casey also plays football. ... Gustavo Regalado was the starting quarterback for the football team (4 TD runs, 2 TD passes). ... Coach Chris Cyr is expecting big seasons from pitchers Roderick Martinez and Joe Carroll and pitcher/first baseman James McConnell. ... Catcher Joseph Cosme has impressed with his defense and bat.
Assistant coaches: Dave Mosher, Dan Buote, Jeff Doucett (JV), Paul Cardone (Frosh.), Cano Figueroa
Coach Chris Cyr: (4th year, 26-34)
WHITTIER
2019 season: 15-3
Returning starters (2): Justin Gauthier, Sr., SS/3B/P; James Ball, Sr., SS/3B/P
Returning lettermen: None
Promising newcomers: Justin Doherty, Sr., C; Zach Fay, Sr., P/1B; Ryan Gregoire, Sr., P; Tyler Harrington, Sr., CF; Scott Hollins, Sr., RF; Colby Laursen-Rice, Sr., 1B; Josh Tehada, Sr., OF/INF; Brendan Dodier, Jr., P/OF/INF; David Garcia, Jr., OF; Anthony Oliveri, Jr., INF/OF/P; Jake Richards, Jr., 1B/PH; Manny Cepeda, Soph., IF/OF/P; Nathan Dietenhofer, Frosh., C
Captains: James Ball, Justin Gauthier
Returning leaders: James Ball 2 RBIs, Justin Gauthier 1 win
Fast facts: Promising infielder Manny Cepeda is the grandson of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda. Primarily a first baseman/DH, Orlando Cepeda played 17 MLB seasons (1958-74), one with the Boston Red Sox (1973), and was an 11-time All-Star. ... Colby Laursen-Rice is a Division 1 college football prospect as an offensive/defensive lineman and the grandson of Boston Red Sox legend and MLB Hall of Famer Jim Rice. ... Assistant coach Roger Roy was the longtime Pentucket head baseball coach, leading the school to a state title in 1994. ...
Assistant coaches: Roger Roy, Peter Arsenault (JV), Billy Yameen (Frosh.)
Coach Joe Boland: (26th year, 331-198)
