CAC Boys Basketball Honors

Whittier’s Anthony Couture, who finished his season as the Eagle-Tribune area’s No. 2 scorer (19.7 points per game) was one of three locals named to the All-Commonwealth Conference Division 1 team.
Greater Lawrence leading scorer Jeremiah Mejia (15.1 ppg) and Wander Languasco also made the Division 1 team, while Presentation of Mary’s Kerwin Lebron (18.6 ppg) was named to the All-CAC Division 2 team.
ALL-CAC LARGE
Greater Lawrence — Jeremiah Mejia, Sr.; Wander Languasco, Sr.; Whittier — Anthony Couture, Sr.; Chelsea — Kamaury Applebury, Soph.; Jamison Guillaume, Jr.; Amani Cheek Sr.,; Greater Lowell — Tyler Bussey, Sr.; Jacob Burke, Sr.; Shawsheen — Santino Garofalo, Sr.; Jeremy Perez, Soph; Mystic Valley — Alfie Tsang, Sr.; Kenny Jean-Pierre, Sr.; Lynn Tech — Carlos Mateo, Sr.; Northeast — Micheal Beede, Sr.; Essex Tech — Ian Mcbournie, Jr.
ALL-CAC SMALL
Presentation of Mary — Kerwin Lebron, Jr.; Fellowship Christian — Henry Robichaux, Soph; KIPP — Winfred Sanchez, Sr.; Andrew Puati, Sr.; Dave Filias, Jr.; Minuteman — Keitho Alcy, Sr.; Josh Kerble, Sr.; Nashoba Tech — Ryan Jaeger, Jr.
