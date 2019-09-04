Commonwealth Conference Boys Cross Country
Greater Lawrence
2018 season: 10-3
Returnees: Christhian Diaz, Sr.; Kolb Fumero, Sr.; Wander Languasco, Sr.; Francis Mejia, Sr.; Iverson Rodriguez, Sr.; Aiden Giddens, Jr.; Jared Small, Jr.; Alfredo Hidalgo Jr.; Joshua Robles Jr.; Santiago Perez, Jr.; Alex Scott, Jr.; Nathan Cuzzi, Soph.; Ryan Iworsley, Soph.; Joshua Leaffer, Soph.; Tyler Maloney, Soph.
Newcomers: Jonathan Gonzalez, Sr.; Owen Carlton, Soph.; Andrez Robinson, Soph.; Andrew Fernandes, Soph.; Marcos Olivieri, Frosh.
Candidates: 25
Captains: TBA; Assistants: Rob Niceforo
Odds and ends: Greater Lawrence has been the CAC league champions or runners-up every year since 2012. ... The Reggies are 42-6 over the last four years with their only losses coming to the eventual CAC champion. ... They graduated a strong senior class that included Eddie Adams, Josh Small and Randy Rodriguez. Several members of the baseball and basketball teams are running and should impact the team.
Jay Santomassino (17th year): “We graduated a very talented senior group but we believe that the talent still remains to compete for a league title. Francis Mejia, who was a CAC all-star his freshman year, returns after a two-year absence. Newcomers Owen Carlton and freshman Marcos Olivieri both look strong as do our returning group of juniors.”
PRESENTATION
2018 season: 7-8
Returnees (4): Emmanuel Reynoso, Sr.; Thomas Regan, Jr.; Jason Ortega, Jr.; Aidan Hamilton, Soph.
Newcomers: Ian Norton, Jr.; Marco Rizza, Soph.; Matthew Jackson Soph.; Beau Manzi, Frosh.; Jayden Reyes, Frosh.; Abelmi Mena, Frosh.
Candidates: 9; Captains: Emmanuel Reynoso
Assistant: TBA
Odds and ends: Laurie Finn, who was an assistant for five years at PMA, takes over for Brian Martin, who resigned after seven years to become the golf coach at Lowell Catholic, where he is a teacher. Finn is an early childhood educator.
Laurie Finn (1st year)
Whittier
2018 season: 6-4
Returnees: Derek Dimare, Sr; Oliver Bucco, Sr; John Santomassino, Jr.; Nickolas Yannakoureas, Jr; Azariah Hooper, Soph.; Jack Venturi, Soph.
Newcomers: Matthew Mendre, Sr; Patrick Thompson, Sr; Eugene Avery, Jr; Matthew Halter, Soph.; Jacob Donoghue, Frosh.; Toby Evans, Frosh.; Brady Killen, Frosh.; Daniel Knowlton, Frosh; Dan Kolman, Frosh; Luca Lessard, Frosh; Nathan Longacre, Frosh.; Karl Task, Frosh.; Colin Rich, Frosh.; Vincent St. Pierre, Frosh.
Candidates: 20
Captains: Derek Dimare, John Santomassino
Assistant: Dawn Bellamo
Odds and ends: Half of the squad is made up of freshmen.
Jay Ihle (10th year): “We have a young crew this year, but they appear to have a lot of talent.”
