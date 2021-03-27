HAVERHILL — It seemed like Whittier Tech was holding a tryout session for running backs Saturday morning, during its first possession against Essex Tech in its Fall 2 season opener.
Behind a veteran offensive line that averages over 250 pounds, the Wildcats employed seven different ball carriers in a 12-play drive that resulted in a 23-yard touchdown run by senior Nolan Mann (6 carries, 76 yards).
Eventually, though, one back stood out from the pack in Whittier's 42-26 victory. Junior Julien Acevedo-Torres, a letterman with limited carries last year, led all backs with 187 yards and two touchdowns, of 34 and 57 yards, on 19 carries.
It was pretty much what Acevedo-Torres envisioned, or at least dreamed of, for himself this year.
"I've been working to be in this position all year," said the speedy 5-foot-7, 160-pound Acevedo-Torres. "I've worked really hard to play like this."
With Acevedo leading the way behind a line that includes returning 270-pound starters Aidan Bull and Colby Laursen-Rice, the Wildcats scored on all three first half possessions while taking a 20-0 halftime lead, and three of four possessions in the second half.
The only time Whittier didn't score when it had the ball was its second to last possession of the game when it surprisingly went for it on a 4th and 1 on its own 18-yard line and came up short.
That allowed Essex Tech, energized by the passing of quarterback Devin Lebron (3 TDS and 206 yards in the air), to score its fourth TD of the second half and close to within eight points, 34-26, with 3:52 left to play.
But Whittier responded with a clinching 43-yard run by Izaiah Ferreira (6-60) and the defense held from there, allowing the jubilant Wildcats to celebrate their opening win.
Referring to Whittier's delay start to the season before the school administration finally okayed the resumption of sports following the height of the COVID pandemic, senior Jeremias Collazo, summed up the feelings of the WIldcats.
"We're excited to be out here — they gave us the opportunity and we're going to make the most of it," said Collazo, who scored on a 2-point conversion run and had several stops on defense.
Overall, the Wildcats rushed for 360 yards, led by Acevedo-Torres. Junior quarterback Niko Burke, who also ran for a touchdown and completed his only pass attempt — an 11-yarder to Nick Allen.
"He (Acevedo-Torres) learned the game of football and committed himself," said Bradley. "He wants to be the best back in the Merrimack Valley and he's working to get there.
"I'm just so happy for the way the kids stayed together and played today. It means a lot for the school and everybody involved."
Whittier 42, Essex Tech 26
Essex Tech (1-2): 0 0 12 14 — 26
Whittier (1-0): 6 14 8 14 — 42
First Quarter
W — Nolan Mann 23 run (run failed), 3:12
Second Quarter
W — Julien Acevedo-Torres 34 run (Jyzaiah Ferreira run), 11:05
W — Nick Allen 11 pass from Niko Burke (run failed), :36
Third Quarter
ET — Jayce Dooley 39 pass from Devin Lebron (kick failed), 10:12
W — Burke 13 run (Jeremias Collazo run), 2:02
ET — John Mahar 54 pass from Lebron (run failed), :38
Fourth Quarter
W — Acevedo-Torres 57 run (run failed), 11:48
ET — Dooley 31 pass from Lebron (Lebron run), 9:12
ET — Lebron 5 run (run failed), 3:52
W -- Ferreira 43 run (Burke run), 1:18
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: ESSEX TECH (27-120) — Rocco Schirripa 16-71, Devin Lebron 10-47, PJ Norton 1-2; WHITTIER (42-360) — Nick Allen 5-20, Bryant Eno 1-1, Jyzaiah Ferreira 6-60, Julien Acevedo-Torres 19-187, Niko Burke 4-16, Logan Raymond 1-0, Nolan Mann 6-76
PASSING: ESSEX TECH — Lebron 10-22-2, 206; WHITTIER — Burke 1-1-0, 11
RECEIVING: ESSEX TECH — Jayce Dooley 5-126, Josh Berube 3-32, John Mahar 1-54, Aidan Conley 1-(-6)G ; WHITTIER — Ja
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.