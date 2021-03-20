HATHORNE — Devin Lebron’s fourth TD of the game, coming from three yards out with 13 seconds to play, and Rocco Schirripa’s ensuing conversion rush was the difference.
It gave Essex Tech (1-1) a thrilling win and Greater Lawrence (0-2) a heart-breaking loss.
The Reggies led 26-7 at halftime on Friday. But Essex Tech stormed back to tie it. It looked like the Reggies would pull it out when Gustavo Regalado scored on a 15-yard run with 5:26 left. But the conversion rush failed and that was big.
Essex Tech ate up the rest of the game with a 12-play scoring march, capped by Lebron’s 3-yard TD run with 13 seconds left.
After having their previous three PATs blocked, Schirripa took the handoff straight up the middle to give the Hawks their first lead of the night.
Regalado had a huge game, carrying 11 times for 131 yards and 3 TDs and completing all six of his passes for 48 yards and a score.
It was Essex Tech’s first win against the Reggies since a 22-15 decision in 2010. Then the school was known as North Shore Tech,
Essex Agricultural, Greater Lawrence
Greater Lawrence (0-2): 6 20 0 6 — 32
Essex Tech (1-1): 0 7 13 14 — 34
First Quarter
GLT — Gustavo Regalado 29 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
GLT — Amoris Gomez 4 run (run failed)
GLT — Regalado 10 pass to Alvin Torres (run failed)
Essex — Devin Lebron 9 run (Ryan Galluci kick)
GLT — Regalado 57 run (Amoris Gomez run)
Third Quarter
Essex — Lebron 72 pass to Jacye Dooley (Galluci kick)
Essex — Schirripa 5 run (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
Essex — Lebron 30 run (kick blocked)
GLT — Gustavo Regalado 15 run (run failed)
Essex — Lebron 1 run (Schirripa run)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Anthony Alves 2-2, Alvin Torres 4-82, Gustavo Regalado 11-131, Amoris Gomez 1-4, Tiago Fernandez 11-79
PASSING: Regalado 6-6-48, 0 ints
RECEIVING: Alves 1/7, Torres 4/26, Gomez 1/15
