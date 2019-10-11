BILLERICA — Whittier led unbeaten Shawsheen 22-20 at the half but the hosts answered the bell in the second half en route to a 39-22 win.
Whittier (2-3) got a strong effort from A.J. Espinal, who had missed the last 1.5 games due to injury. He carried 16 times for 131 yards and two scores. Niko Burke added a 12-yard TD run.
Coach Kevin Bradley said, “It was a great game at the half. The kids were playing great. I was so proud. It’s starting to click. We had them on the ropes.”
Bradley said the line was stellar led by Colby Rice, Ethan Burridge, Jack Lamarriere, Eric McCarthy and fullback Dylan Fraize.
NEW STADIUM OPENS
Next Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Whittier will be playing its first home game of the season and its first game at the school’s new stadium.
“Wait ‘til you see it,” enthused Bradley. “It’s a turf field with an eight-lane track, lights and a Jumbotron.”
