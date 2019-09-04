CAC Girls Cross Country
Greater Lawrence
2018 season: 7-5
Returning runners: Shannon Healy, Sr.; Natasha Lyons, Sr.; Ivana Perez Sr.; Breanna Jackson, Sr.; Nixvelisse Andino, Sr.; Rechelly Paula, Jr.; Alba Gomez, Jr.; Yenelsi Delacruz, Jr.; Lacey Sousa, Jr.; Nya Leonardo, Soph.
Newcomers: Kyana Perez, Jr.; Sarina Ricard, Frosh.; Crisleidy Ruiz, Frosh.; Santa Joseph, Frosh.; Erianna Valverde, Frosh.
Candidates: 20; Captains: Shannon Healy
Assistants: Rob Niceforo
Odds and ends: The Reggies have run off five straight winning seasons and are 43-15 during that time. ... There are 10 freshmen out for the team which has helped compensate for the several upperclassmen who did not return. ... Shannon Healy is a two-year captain.
Jay Santomassino (17th year): “Shannon Healy and Nix Andino will lead the team. Junior Alba Gomez and Sophomore Nya Leonardo both look to improve upon successful first years running cross country and we believe a couple of the freshmen have the talent to be good runners.”
Presentation
2018 season: 8-5
Returning lettermen: Elaina Latino, Sr.; Abby Tenters, Sr.; Eva Fabiano, Sr.; Ciara McCarthy, Jr.; Leah Arnold, Jr.; Ester Rosario, Jr.; Isabelle Brady, Soph.; Katalyna Collado, Soph.
Newcomers: Allie Collyer, Sr.; Emily Le, Jr.; Veronica Ortega, Soph.; Olympia Rosano, Frosh.
Candidates: 12; Assistant: TBA
Captains: Elaina Latino, Abby Tenters, Eva Fabino
Odds and ends: Laurie Finn, who has been an assistant for five years, takes over for Brian Martin, who resigned after 20 years to become golf coach at Lowell Catholic. ... Senior and two-year captain Elaina Latino is an excellent softball player coming off an outstanding spring season.
Laurie Finn (1st year)
Whittier
2018 season: 5-5
Returning lettermen: Kaitlin Bilodeau Sr; Molly Deziel, Sr.; Allison Gallagher Jr.; Kendall Hamilton Soph.
Newcomers: Anna Smith, Jr; McKayla Cintron, Soph.; Laylani Crespo, Soph.; Marisa Behl, Frosh.; Mia Espaillat, Frosh.; Amalia Gabin, Frosh.
Candidates: 10; Assistants: Dawn Bellamo
Captains: Molly Deziel, Kaitlin Bilodeau, Allison Gallagher
Odds and ends: The Wildcats graduated a strong class of 10 seniors. ... Molly Deziel is a two-year captain. ... The turnout of 10 girls is the lowest in many years.
Coach Jay Ihle (10th year): “Our top three girls are all back and we are looking to strengthen that group with some promising newcomers this season.”
