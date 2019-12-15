Commonwealth Conference
Fellowship Christian
2018-19 season: 0-16, missed tourney
Returning starters (3): Co-captain Ester Mills, 5-6, Sr., guard, 12.7 ppg; Co-captain Sophia Brodnick, 5-5, Sr., forward; Adrianna Taboucheroni, 5-4, Frosh., guard
Returning letterman: Jessica Campo, 5-6, 8th grade, center; Genesis Mena, 5-7, 8th grade, forward
Newcomers: Izzy Callahan, 5-0, 7th grade, guard; Chloe Callahan, 5-0, 7th grade, guard; Avery Robichaud, 5-7, 7th grade, forward; Merrie Black, 5-4, 7th grade, forward; Maddie Black, 5-4, 7th grade, forward; Kaylin Potter, 5-5, 7th grade, center
Fast facts: Last year’s team won the MIAA Sportsmanship Award and was honored at the TD Garden. ... Ester Mills plays piano and composes her own pieces. ... Sophia Brodnick is a second-degree black belt and teaches karate.
Coach Celeste Brodnick: (4th year, 22-52)
Greater Lawrence
2018-19 season: 16-7, lost in D3 North quarters
Returning starters (1): Kyana Pena, 5-3, Jr., guard, 7.7 ppg
Returning lettermen: Julie Diaz, 5-1, Sr., guard; Elibeth Lyn, 5-10, Sr., forward; Jaslyn Abreu, 5-4, Sr., guard; Neisha Serrano, 5-9, Jr., forward; Dashira Delgado, 5-9, Soph., forward; Hessey Calixte, 5-6, Soph., guard; Nya Leonardo, 5-2, Soph., guard
Newcomers: Jamari Rosario, 5-3, Jr., guard; Ladayja Ortega, 5-2, Jr., guard; Amber Robertson, 5-7, Frosh., forward; Sydney Cuddy-Reynolds, 5-8, Frosh., forward; Miany Molina, 5-6, Frosh., forward; Erily Manchester, 5-6, Frosh., forward; Jameri Hiciano, 5-3, Frosh., guard
Captains: N/A
Fast fact: The Reggies will need to replace Eagle-Tribune All-Star Laisha Joaquin, who, according to coach Tara Mansour-Neilon, finished third in program history in scoring with 989 career points. ... Freshman Sydney Cuddy-Reynolds is the daughter of GLTS Hall of Famer Katie Cuddy.
Assistants: Kera Mansour, Paul Cardone
Coach Tara Mansour-Neilon: (11th year, 98-110)
Presentation
2018-19 season: 12-9, lost in D4 North first round
Returning starters (1): Tri-captain Eva Fabino, 5-4, Sr., guard, 5.9 ppg
Returning lettermen: Tri-captain Elaina Latino, 5-5, Sr., forward; Sara D’Agostino, 5-11, Jr., center; Connie Chong, 5-6, Jr., forward; Abby Spaniol, 5-5, Soph., forward
Newcomers: Tri-captain Shannon Colleyer, 5-3, Sr., guard; Katie Nguyen, 5-4, Soph., guard; Haily Johanson, 5-6, Jr., forward; Heather Johanson, 5-7, Jr., forward; Ester Rosario, 5-6, Jr., guard
Fast fact: Cross country quad-captin Elaina Latino won the CAC Small Division championship with a 5K time of 22:15 this fall. ... Girls soccer coach Kristen Huberdeau joins the staff to help out sixth-year coach Brian Martin, who is expecting big things from senior forward Sara D’Agostino. ... The Panthers had just 13 girls at tryouts.
Assistants: Kristen Huberdeau
Coach Brian Martin: (6th year, 45-53)
Whittier
2018-19 season: 3-16, missed tourney
Returning starters (4): Quad-captain Grace Efosa, Sr., 5-10, guard; Staci Krafton, 5-11, Soph., forward, 11.3 ppg; Aliyah Talley, 5-7, Soph., forward, 10.7 ppg; Quad-captain Rachel McGrath, 5-8, Sr., forward;
Returning lettermen: Molly Deziel, 5-3, Sr., guard; Meghan Jegorow, Sr., 5-7, forward; Quad-captain Alicia Habib, 5-5, Jr., guard; Quad-captain Danielle Lear, 5-5, Jr., guard; Alyssa Michel, 5-5, Jr., guard; Lily Meekins, 5-8, Soph., forward; Electra Vasily, 5-3, Soph., guard
Newcomers: Linda Bullis, 5-7, Frosh., guard; Madison Dawkins, 5-8, Frosh., forward; Victoria Dawkins, 5-6, Frosh., guard; Nathalia Cintron, 5-8, Frosh., forward; Celia Pizarro, 5-7, Frosh., guard; Emma Terroux, 5-6, Frosh., guard; Samantha Connolly, 5-10, Frosh., forward; Hannah Azzari, 5-10, Frosh., forward; Samantha Azzari, 5-10, Frosh., forward
Fast facts: Whittier gets a huge boost with the return of 2017-18 Eagle-Tribune MVP Grace Efosa, who missed all of last season with a torn ACL. A Providence commit, Efosa averaged 23.4 ppg as a sophomore. ... Freshman twins Madison (7 shutouts) and Victoria Dawkins (1 goal) are coming off solid soccer seasons. ... The Wildcats have another set of freshman twins in Hannah and Samantha Azzari. ... After a tough season a year ago, coach Kevin Bradley has deemed this season the “Revenge Tour” for his squad. With talented sophomore’s Staci Krafton and Aliyah Talley getting plenty of minutes a year ago, and Efosa back in the lineup, the Wildcats will be a team to watch.
Assistant coaches: Cheryl Begin, Paul Bonasoro
Coach Kevin Bradley: (23rd year, 345-171)
