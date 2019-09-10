COMMONWEALTH CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER
Greater Lawrence
2018 record: 1-11-2
Coach Kelsey Cartwright: (2nd year, 1-11-2)
Returning players (10): Ninzay Viera, Sr., midfield; Brianna Candelario, Sr., midfield; Alyssa Donovan, Sr., midfield; Aleksa Adames, Sr., midfield; Jaslyn Abreu, Jr., midfield; Tayah Gourley, Jr., defense; Kaylie Ortiz, Jr., midfield; Alessia Barbara, Soph, defense; Briana Peralta, Soph., defense; Lisette Perez, Soph., midfield;
Promising newcomers: Daisy Rivera, Sr., midfield; Amy Pham, Jr., forward; Courtney Johnson, Jr., midfield; Alisson Calderon, Jr., midfield; Briana Aquinaga, Frosh., midfield; Leticia Ferari, Frosh., midfield; Elainy Rivera, Frosh., forward;
Captains: Aleksa Adames, Brianna Candelario
Returning goal leaders: Lisette Perez 9
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Top scorer Lisette Perez returns to lead the Reggie offense. ... The Reggies have started the year 0-1 after losing to Whittier (4-0). ... Jaslyn Abreu hit .410 (23 for 61) for the softball team last spring.
Assistants: Rebecca Roy, Cherilee Lewis
Presentation Of Mary
2018 record: N/A
Coach Kristin Huberdeau: (2nd year)
Returning players (9): Jamie Walsh, Sr., goalie; Gabriela Martinez, Sr., defense; Olivia Alvino, Sr., midfield; Diana Carreno, Sr., midfield; Leslie Ramos, Sr., defense; Noelle Bisesti, Sr., midfield; Liz Vargas, Jr., forward; Shaundra Hester, Jr., midfield; Grace Boyle, Jr., forward;
Promising newcomers: Alissy Gonzalez, Jr., midfield; Gabriella Rosano, Jr., midfield; Maddy Seavey, Soph., midfield; Alexandra Chase, Soph., midfield; Leslie Jorge, Soph., midfield; Chanelle Hiche, Soph., defense; Kendra Placide, Soph., midfield; Katie Nguyen, Soph., midfield; Izzy Johanson, Soph., midfield; Laurie Victorino, Frosh., defense
Captains: Jamie Walsh, Gabriela Martinez
Odds and ends: The Panthers have started their season 0-0-1 after a hard-fought 2-2 tie against Whittier. Liz Vargas and freshman Laurie Victorino were the goal scorers. ... Jamie Walsh is a four-year varsity player.
Assistant: None
Whittier
2018 record: 4-8-2, didn’t make tourney
Coach Ryan Richards: (1st year)
Returning players (10): Tabi Coolen, Sr., defense; Isabelle Piscitelli, Sr., defense; Sarah McCarthy, Sr., defense; Vanessa Simmons, Sr., defense; Allison Flanagan, Sr., midfield; Gina Jackson, Sr., forward; Jocelyn Callahan, Sr., back; Catherine Schwartz, Jr., forward; Jade Banks, Soph., back; Victoria Thomson, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Emily Ceder, Frosh., forward; Victoria Dawkins, Frosh., midfield; Madison Dawkins, Frosh., goalie; Emma Terroux, Frosh., forward; Natalie Vienneau, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Isabelle Piscitelli, Sarah McCarthy, Catherine Schwartz
Candidates: 20
Returning goal leaders: Victoria Thomson 3, Catherine Schwartz 1
Odds and ends: New coach Ryan Richards replaces Kevin Williams, who went 4-8-2 last year in his one season at the helm. ... The Wildcats are excited about freshmen twin sisters Victoria and Madison Dawkins. ... Whittier is also 1-1-1 to start the year after beating Greater Lawrence (4-0), losing to Northeast (2-1) and tying PMA (2-2).
Assistant: Chris Lacroix
