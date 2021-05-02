CAC Softball Preview Habib leads way for perennial winner Whittier

Commonwealth Conference
GREATER LAWRENCE
2019 season: 8-11
Returning starters (2): Lexie Malenfant, Sr., P; Tayah Gourley, Sr., INF
Returning lettermen: Nicole Matir, Sr., INF
Promising newcomers: Brenna Croteau, Soph.; Sydney Cuddy-Reynolds, Soph.; Jayda Marshall, Soph.; Amber Robertson, Soph.
Captains: None
Candidates: 21
Fast facts: Reggies basketball coach Eddie Araujo replaces Jay Santomassino, who was the coach for nine years.
Assistants: Ken Henrick, Tara Mansour
Coach Eddie Araujo (1st year): “I think this year has been difficult for urban school participation numbers and we certainly are seeing that with our program. We have some athletes in the program who are looking forward to opening up our new turf facility this spring, we will see where the season takes us.”
WHITTIER
Returning starters (5): Alicia Habib, Sr., SS/P ; Alyssa Michel, Sr., 3B; Danielle Lear, Sr., C; Jaclyn Bioren, Jr., P/1B; Jennell Gonzalez, Jr., CF
Promising Newcomers: Emily Graham, Jr., P/1B; Juliana Franco, Soph., OF; Tatum Colgate Soph., P/IF; Avianna Rushing, Soph., IF; Laney Santomassino, Frosh., RF; Wilmeri Valera, Frosh., LF; Maddie Noury, Frosh., 2B/SS; Kaitlyn Hurley, Frosh., C/OF; Tess Roberts, Frosh., 1B; Julia Tavares, Frosh., 2B/OF; Avya Hamlett, Frosh., OF
Captains : Alicia Habib, Alyssa Michel, Danielle Lear
Candidates: 42
Fast Facts : Junior pitcher Emily Graham is a transfer from Essex Tech. ... Multi-talented Alicia Habib, who started as a freshman, committed to Assumption College to play softball. ... Dani Lear will be attending Endicott and playing softball. ... Alyssa Michel will be majoring in Engineering at Northeastern University.
Assistants: Mark Whittier Asst. Varsity/JV; Paul Bonasoro Frosh.
Coach Cheryl Begin (17th year, 217-96): ”Our team is young with many promising newcomers. We have seasoned returners in very key positions. Our senior captains — Alicia Habib, Alyssa Michel and Dani Lear — will bring experience and skill to our team. We will be looking to juniors Emily Graham and Jaclyn Bioren on the mound this year. Our team is motivated and working hard to fill in the vacancies in the lineup and on the field.”
