Fellowship Christian
Coach Celeste Brodnick: (5th year, 15-51)
2018 record: 4-14, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (3): Ester Mills, Sr., 5-6, setter; Sophia Brodnick, Sr., 5-5, OH
Returning lettermen: Shauna Johnson, Sr., 5-8, OH; Aleimy Ariazza, Soph., 5-4, MH; Caitlin Gallagher, Soph., 5-3, libero; Adrianna Taboucheroni, Frosh., 5-4, setter
Promising newcomers: Laura Harvey, Frosh., 5-3; Maddie Ariazza, Fresh., 5-5, OH
Captains: Sophia Brodnick, Ester Mills, Shauna Johnson
Assistant: Delaney Kenny
Odds and ends: Sophia Brodnick and Ester Mills are both returning captains and will be keys to a successful season for the Rams.
Greater Lawrence
2018 record: 17-5, lost in D2 first round
Coach Rob Mahoney: (3rd year, 24-17)
Returning starters (1): Dasani Gonzalez, 5-4, Sr., libero
Returning lettermen: Jeuddy Ramirez, 5-7, Sr., MH; Nataly Guzman, Sr., 5-3, setter; Debora Edouard, Sr., 5-2, libero; Kerry Ortiz, 5-5, Soph., OH;
Newcomers: Bulce Galen, 5-3, Sr., DS; Priscilda Cardona, 5-0, Jr., DS; Rob Calcano, 5-7, Jr., MH; Holly O’Garra, 5-5, Jr., OH; Alexie Almonte, 5-4, Soph., OH; Kaylin Martinez, 5-5, Soph., MH
Captains: None
Assistants: Karla Mahoney (JV), Kaitlin McCarthy (Frosh,)
Odds and ends: The Reggies made the postseason last year after missing the previous two years. They had made it every year from 1984 through 2015. ... New freshman coach Kaitlin McCarthy played for Mahoney when he coached at Notre Dame. ... Improving sophomore Kerry Ortiz is the sister of boys standout Rosendo Ortiz and is the boys manager in the spring.
Presentation
Coach Sean Reardon: (7th year, 65-50)
2018 record: 13-9, D3 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (1): Sara D’Agostino, Sr., 6-0, MH
Returning letterman: Maia Munoz, Sr., 5-3, setter; Arlette Cabral, Sr., 5-3, OH; Isabella Vaillancourt, Sr., 5-2, defense; Athena Sharpe, Sr., 5-7, MH
Promising newcomers: Alicia Foskin, Jr., 5-6, Opp; Lia Belfiore, Jr, 5-3, setter; Kiara Salcedo, Soph., 5-5, defense Stephanie Moreau, Soph., 5-9, OH; Marissa Leveroni, Soph., 5-3, OH; Abby Spaniol, Soph., 5-6, Opp; Angelica Coco, Soph., 5-0, setter; Kamryn Dubois, Soph., Opp, 5-6; Katie Robey, Frosh. 5-2, libero; Sydney Mather, Frosh., 5-5, setter
Captains: Sara D’Agostino
Assistant: Len Eddy
Odds and ends: The Panthers graduated a whopping 11 seniors last year. ... After an outstanding college career, which included 3 MVP seasons, former CAC MVP Amari King was recently hired as the assistant coach of the Regis Volleyball team.
Whittier
Coach Paul Bonosaro: (1st year)
2018 record: 12-10, D2 North fprelims
Returning starters (6): Grace Efosa, 5-9, Sr., MH; Siarra Cronin, 5-6. Sr., setter; Zaria Collazo, 5-6, Sr., right-side; Seda Tuncok, 5-8, Sr., defense; Alicia Habib, 5-4, Jr., libero; Alyssa Michel, 5-4, Jr., defense
Returning lettermen: Neraeh Al-Sarabi, 5-9. Sr., MH; Cassandra Ortega, 5-5, Sr., defense; Meghan Jegoroe, 5-6, Sr., OH; Ashley Gilbert, 5-7, Sr., OH; Catherine McNulty, 5-6. Sr., 5-6, setter; Anne Jacques, 5-3, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Lily Meekins, 5-8, Soph., OH; Abigail Winship, 5-6, Soph., MH; Nathalia Cintron, 5-9, Frosh., OH
Captains: Grace Efosa Alicia Habib Siarra Cronin
Assistant: Amanda Dangelo
Odds and ends: Paul Bonosaro takes over for Christin Augustini, who resigned after four years and a 41-43 record to take over at North Andover. Bonasoro had been an assistant for 14 years. ... Three-sport whiz Grace Efosa is back after missing all last year with a knee injury. She is committed to Providence for basketball. ... Alicia Habib is already a two-year captain as a junior. .. New assistant Amanda Dangelo is a teacher at the school and played for Northern Essex. ... Alyssa Michel is ranked No. 2 in her class and lettered on the Whittier-Amesbury boys varsity hockey team and was a standout, as was Habib, on the softball team. ... One rival coach is predicting that Whittier and Essex Tech will battle it out for CAC supremacy this fall.
