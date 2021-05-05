Commonwealth Conference
Greater Lawrence
2019-20 season: 13-15
Returning starters (9): Aden Ranno, Sr., 126; Joesph DeBellis; Sr., 138; Amauris Gomez, Sr., 170; Annfelny Araujo, Sr., 285; Edward Pimental, Sr., 195; Benedict Nouel, Sr., 285; Augustin Reina, Jr., 145; Miguel Vasquez, Jr., 182; Dominic Colon, Jr., 195
Returning lettermen: Imanol Camilo, Sr., 220; Julian Melendez, Jr., 152; Tyler Boudrow, Soph., 120
Promising newcomers: Johnathan Monroy, Frosh., 120; Isaiah Suero, Frosh., 132; Owen Collins, Frosh. 285; Zackary Vasquez, Frosh., 152; Starlin Perez, Frosh., 195
Candidates: 22
Captains: Aden Ranno, Amauris Gomez, Benedict Nouel
Fast facts: Amauris Gomez is among several wrestlers coming off a strong Fall 2 season on the gridiron.
Assistants: Antonio Morales, Derek Michienzi
Coach Juan Nieves (3rd year, 40-46-1: “We have A lot of returners with a good mix of beginners. Although we have some holes we should be tough where we fill in the weights. We are very grateful to have a season and to start working to build for the future seasons.”
Whittier
2019-2020 season: 26-2
Returning starters (11): Jeremias Collazo, Sr., 160; Lukas Rousseau, Sr., 132; Yiouscarl Nina, Sr., 120; Erickson Rivas, Sr., 285; Anthony Moran, Jr., 152; Adam Rousseau, Jr. 106; Caden Calderwood, Jr., 152; Jyzaiah Ferreira, Jr., 195; Lucas Welling, Jr., 138; Sebastien Boisvert, Soph., 106; Jeremy Rousseau, Soph., 220
Promising newcomers: Tony D’Arkangelo, Jr., 285; Patrick Sasso, Soph., 182; Jose Martinez, Soph., 195; Ivan Saenz, Soph., 220; Thomas Morris, Frosh., 113; Jordan Salthouse, Frosh., 145; Anthony Midolo, Frosh., 138; Caleigh Lavallee, Frosh., 120; Braeden Jaber, Frosh., 152
Candidates: 24
Captains: Jeremias Collazo, Lukas Rousseau, Erickson Rivas
Assistants: Chris Grandmaison, Chris Lacroix, Pat Lacroix
Ryan Richards (3nd year, 39-11): “We are returning 11 starters to our lineup. We think we have the strongest team Whittier wrestling has had in a long time. We want to showcase what this team can do and hope to compete for a sectional and state title this year. We will not lose sight of that goal, even though right now we know a postseason is not guaranteed. Either way, we feel lucky to be able to train and compete together this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.