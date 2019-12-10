Commonwealth Conference
Greater Lawrence
2018-19 season: 14-17-1
Returning starters (9): Aden Ranno, Jr., 126; Joesph DeBellis; Jr.,120; Lisandro Breton, Jr., 106; Amauris Gomez, Jr., 160; Annfelny Araujo, Jr., 195; Edward Pimental, Jr., 182; Benedict Nouel, Jr., 285; Augustin Reina, Soph., 145; Miguel Vasquez, Soph., 170
Returning lettermen: Erik Diaz-Polanco, Sr., 220; Kyianna Dejesus, Jr., 170; Yeury Rosario, Jr., 138; Imanol Camilo, Jr., 220; Madeline Ventura, Jr., 138 ; Dominic Nilsen, Soph., 285; Julian Melendez, Soph., 152; Jaden Colon, Soph., 160; Elianiz Alicea, Soph., 106
Promising newcomers: Olivia Delegas, Frosh., 113; James Falzone, Frosh., 106; Jayden LaPointe, Frosh., 120
Candidates: 50; Captains: TBA
Fast facts: For the second straight year, several Reggies got off to a slow start because they were members of the football team that played in and won the state vocational championship. ... Derek Michienzi, a former teammate of head coach Juan Nieves, rejoins the staff after a couple of years absence.
Assistants: Antonio Morales, Derek Michienzi
Coach Juan Nieves (3rd year, 27-31-1): “We have a tough team with a good mix of returnees and new comers. I’m very excited to see what these groups of kids can do.”
Whittier
2018-19 season: 13-9
Returning starters (9): Ethan Calderwood, Sr., 145; Luke Iamele, Sr., 152; Nick Elkhoury, Sr. 113; Jack Lamarier, Sr., 170; Jeremias Collazo, Jr., 160; Lukas Rousseau, Jr., 132; Yiouscarl Nina, 120, Jr., Eric Prince, Jr., 170; Adam Rousseau, Soph., 106; Caden Calderwood, Soph., 152
Returning lettermen: Javier Cepeda, Sr., 138, Nathan Cheroux, Sr., 132; Catherine McNulty, Sr., 170; Erickson Rivas Jr. 285; Ryan Archambault, Soph., 120; Aidan Bull, Soph., 285; Anthony Moran, Soph., 152
Promising newcomers: Jake Richards, Soph., 220; Julien Acevedo-Torres, Soph., 132; Sebastien Boisvert, Frosh., 106; Caleb Nelson, Frosh., 138; Sam DaSilva, Frosh., 220; Jeremy Rousseau, Frosh., 220; Tatum Colgate Frosh., 106
Candidates: 40; Captains: Ethan Calderwood
Fast facts: With only one senior on the team, Whittier enjoyed a surprising season last year. ... Freshman Sebastien Boisvert is the younger brother of former Whittier star Xavier Boisvert. ... New assistant Gilbert DaSilva is involved with the Haverhill youth program and his son, Sam, is a freshman on the team. ... Freshman Caleb Nelson wrestled for the River Rivals Youth Program. ... Caden Calderwood got hurt in football and may miss the entire season.
Assistants: Chris Grandmaison, Chris Lacroix, Pat Lacroix, Gilbert DaSilva
Ryan Richards (2nd year, 13-9): “We are excited to return the majority of our varsity lineup. With that being said, we are still a developing team as many varsity returners last year were not only first-year varsity wrestlers but first-year wrestlers.”
