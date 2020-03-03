CAC Wrestling: Whittier places five on All-Star team

Led by Division 2 sectional champ Jeremias Collazo, Whittier Tech placed five wrestlers on the Commonwealth Conference All-Star team, including freshman 106-pounder Sebastien Boisvert. The Wildcats placed second in the CAC meet to Shawsheen.
As expected, Shawsheen led with 11 all-stars, including 126-pounder Frank Foti, who was named CAC most valuable wrestler. Greater Lawrence had four wrestlers named all-stars.
CAC Wrestling All-Stars
106 -- Joe D’Ampolo, Shawsheen; Sebastien Boisvert, Whittier; 113 -- Walter Humphrey, Shawsheen; 120 -- Austin Dube, Shawsheen; 126 -- Frank Foti, Shawsheen; Aden Ranno, Gr. Lawrence; 132 -- Devin DeLuca, Shawsheen; 138 -- Lukas Rousseau, Whittier; Justin Merrifield, Shawsheen; 145 -- Diondre Turner, Shawsheen; 152 -- Jason Elias, Shawsheen; Patrick Carney, Gr. Lowell; 160 -- Jeremias Collazo, Whittier; Dylan Galex, Northeast; Amauris Gomez, Gr. Lawrence; 170 -- Miguel Vasquez, Gr. Lawrence; 182 -- Jack Lamarier, Whittier; Edward Pimental, Gr. Lawrence; 195 -- Andre Comeau, Shawsheen; 220 -- Lucas Moreira, Shawsheen; 285 -- Erickson Rivas, Whittier; Israel Lainez, Northeast
