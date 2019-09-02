CAL Field HockeySachems eye 3rd straight tourney berth

Pentucket
2018 record: 11-7-1, lost D2 North first round
Coach Ruth Beaton: (26th year, 151-222-87)
Returning starters (3): Meghan Bean, Sr., midfield, E-T All-Star; Talia Beech, Sr., defense, CAL All-Star; Meg Arnett, Jr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Hannah Babcock, Sr., forward; Tess Beech, Sr., forward; Ally Ward, Jr., defense; Liv Reagan, Jr., forward; Sarah Bean, Jr., defense; Charlene Basque, Soph., goalie
Promising newcomers: Edyan Winter, Sr., forward; Meghan Daniels, Jr., defense; Erin Flaherty, Jr., forward; Meg Freiermuth, Soph., midfield; Samantha Montecalvo, Soph., defense
Captains: Meghan Bean, Talia Beech
Odds and ends: Last season (11-7-1) was the Sachems’ best since 2010 (11-4-5). The Sachems have made the tourney two years in a row after a 4-year tourney-less streak. ... The Beeches are twins and the Beans are sisters ... Erin Flaherty is Ruth Beaton’s niece. Meg Freiermuth is assistant Dianne Freiermuth’s daughter and Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth’s sister. ... Home games will be at Amesbury Sports Park this fall.
Assistants: Dianne Freiermuth, Kelly Chory
