CAL Winter All-Stars: Numerous Pentucket standouts honored

JAIME CAMPOS/Staff file photo Pentucket's Richie Hardy wrapped up a terrific career this winter.

 Jaime Campos

The Cape Ann League named it’s winter all-stars with Pentucket doing itself proud.

Pentucket sophomore Henry Brien of the Triton co-op team was named Cape Ann League Boys co-Swimmer of the Year.

In hockey, Pentucket senior forward Richie Hardy made the 14-player All-CAL team while senior defenseman Dom Cignetti made the second team. Pentucket won the Sportsmanship Award, too.

No boys basketball players made the 12-player first-team but senior guard Silas Bucco and junior forward Nick Daley were CAL All-Stars.

The CAL Kinney Open champion girls basketball team had two players on the 12-player first-team. They were senior forwards Mackenzie Currie and Arielle Cleveland. Senior center Megan Reading was an All-Star.

