CAL Winter All-Stars: Numerous Pentucket standouts honored

The Cape Ann League named it’s winter all-stars with Pentucket doing itself proud.
Pentucket sophomore Henry Brien of the Triton co-op team was named Cape Ann League Boys co-Swimmer of the Year.
In hockey, Pentucket senior forward Richie Hardy made the 14-player All-CAL team while senior defenseman Dom Cignetti made the second team. Pentucket won the Sportsmanship Award, too.
No boys basketball players made the 12-player first-team but senior guard Silas Bucco and junior forward Nick Daley were CAL All-Stars.
The CAL Kinney Open champion girls basketball team had two players on the 12-player first-team. They were senior forwards Mackenzie Currie and Arielle Cleveland. Senior center Megan Reading was an All-Star.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.