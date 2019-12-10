CAL Wrestling Preview: Pentucket boasts quality despite low numbers

Pentucket-Newburyport
2018-19 season: 17-9-1
Returning starters (4): Chris Legacey, Jr., 152; Nic Williamson, Jr., 138; Tucker Jackson, Soph., 170; David Gil, Soph., 220
Promising newcomers: Adam Newman, Soph., 132; Ben Doherty, Soph., 285; Erik Dodge, Soph., 152; Luc Pichette, Jr., 152; Jackson Newmann, Frosh., 120; Trevor Kamuda, Frosh., 126; George Clohisy, Frosh., 182
Candidates: 11; Captains: Chris Legacey, Nic Williamson
Fast facts: Tyler Knox, who finished second in New England last year as a freshman, transferred to Northfield Mount Hermon. ... In addition to the departure of Knox, five wrestlers graduated and four others didn’t return. ... Freshman George Clohisy is the younger brother of former sectional champ Sean Clohisy. ... Captains Chris Legacey and Nic Williamson were both sectional runners-up last year. ... Despite low numbers, the Sachems are 33-15-1 over the last two years. ... This is the 50th year coaching wrestling for Dennis Puleo. He was coach at Masconomet for 34 years.
Assistants: Rich Cameron, Steve Beaudoin, Jeff Caron, Kyle Knox, Josh Wesolowski
Coach Dennis Puleo (16th year, 136-200-3): “We have four or five kids who should place at sectionals, maybe as sectional champs. But with our (low) numbers, we’ll have trouble in dual meets.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.