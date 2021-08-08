Callagy named Haverhill girls soccer coach

HAVERHILL — Former Methuen High star Krystyna (Gagne) Callagy has been named girls varsity soccer coach at Haverhill High School.
Callagy replaces Fred Tarbox, who coached the Hillies for 13 years and had a record of 128-89-33.
Callagy was a four-year starter for the Elms College women’s soccer team from 2006-09. She was inducted into the Elms Hall of Fame in 2015 and at the time held school career records for points, goals, game-winning goals and assists. She was a three-time first team All-Conference selection and was named the New England Collegiate Conference Player of the Year in 2008 after leading the team to its first NECC title.
Callagy is familiar with the Merrimack Valley Conference. She was a star on the Methuen High School varsity soccer team for four years. She was a two-time MVC All-Conference selection.
Callagy is currently a teacher for the Peabody Public Schools and resides in Haverhill.
