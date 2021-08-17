Sean Callahan was simply unhittable, striking out 14 in a seven-inning complete-game, as the Kingston Night Owls blanked the North Shore Phillies 2-0 in the first game of their best-of-seven North Shore Baseball League championship series on Monday.
Callahan allowed just six hits, walked one and retired the final 12 batters of the game.
“Sean was in total control,” said Kingston coach Paul Sartori. “He was at his best.”
Connor Morin gave the Night Owls the lead in the third when he drove in Jamie Valez with an RBI double. Daniel Trezpacz added to the lead in the fourth, doubling home Sebastian Mexico.
The two teams were set to play Game 2 of the series on Tuesday night.
