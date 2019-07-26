HAVERHILL — Sean Callahan was downright dominating late Thursday night, leading the Kingston Night Owls to a 7-0 victory over Rowley.
Callahan went six innings, striking out nine, while allowing just three singles while getting his fifth win of the summer and lowering his ERA to 0.50.
Haverhill's Nick Comei led the offense with three hits, including a triple, while Mike Borrelli had two hits and three RBIs and Andrew Thibault had two hits, a run scored and three stolen bases. Methuen's Jake Thibault pitched the seventh inning, striking out two.
The Night Owls, now 19-2 and in first place in the North Shore Baseball League, are back home Sunday at 8 p.m. against Saugus.
