HAVERHILL — Sean Callahan was outstanding in pitching seven innings, walking 1 batter, allowing 4 hits, and 1 first inning run while striking out eight in a 2-1 win over the Beverly Recs late Sunday night.
The Night Owls tied the game in the third inning with a two out, two strike single by Jared Brescia tying the score after three innings 1-1. Three consecutive singles in the bottom of the 4th inning by Kyle O'Neill, Ty Johnson and Christian Allaire loaded the bases with the eventual game winning run scoring on a wild pitch.
Leading the Night Owls offensively with two hits apiece were Johnson and Allaire The win was the third straight for the Night Owls, moving their record to 4-2. Their next game is Wednesday night at Haverhill Stadium against the North Shore Phillies.
