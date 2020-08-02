ROCHESTER, N.H. — Sean Callahan pitched a masterpiece Saturday to help the Kingston Night Owls hand the Northeast Tides their first loss of the season, 2-0, in North Shore Baseball League action.
Callahan went the distance for the Night Owls (8-2), allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out 12. He retired the final 11 batters he faced.
The Night Owls, who won their seventh straight game, got the only run they needed in the second inning when Michael Pierro doubled and Christian Allaire singled him home.
The Tides are now 10-1 but remain in first place
Methuen wins again
Methuen rolled to its fifth win in a row with a 6-4 victory over Andover. Matt Miller led the offense scoring two runs and driving in two. Drew Martin added two hits and an RBI while George Chaya, Jon Baranowski and Derek Hoh added one hit apiece.
Methuen used five pitchers to limit Andover to eight hits with Hoh finishing the 7th with the tying runs on base.
