LOWELL — Marino Campana launched a home run over the wall in left-center field to give the Lowell Spinners a 5-3 walk off victory over the Staten Island Yankees Thursday night.
The walk-off was the second in as many days for the Spinners.
With two outs in the ninth, Nick Northcut walked, setting up Campana for his third homer of the season.
Aldo Ramirez got the start for the Spinners, allowing two runs, one earned and striking out four in four innings. Ryan Fernandez earned the win, blanking the Yankees over three innings. He allowed three hits and struck out two.
Lowell and Staten Island are back in action on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Fisher Cats fall short
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Christian Williams went 3 for 4 with a home run, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped a 6-3 decision to the Portland Sea Dogs.
Williams singled in his first two at bats, and led off the ninth inning with a home run to trim a 6-2 deficit to 6-3. He finished with half of the Fisher Cats’ six hits.
Josh Palacios added an RBI single for New Hampshire and Alberto Mineo had a sacrifice fly.
The series with the Sea Dogs continues on Friday at 7:05 p.m.
