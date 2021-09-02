Pinkerton will try to fill in the gap this fall.
The Astros, in coach Mike Clark’s 40th season, have a pair of elite runners in Luke Brennan and Ethan Charles, but will need their 3-5 runners to close the gap and provide a reasonable pack in order to challenge for top honors in Division 1.
Windham graduated standouts Rohan Rai and Trey Gonzalez from last year’s Division 2 runner-up team, but bring back one of the state’s top distance runners in Michael Killion as well as junior Logan Carter.
Sanborn graduated standout Dylan Khalil but younger brothers Jared and Tyson Khalil will keep the Indians competitive.
Division 1
Pinkerton
2020 season: Didn’t compete in Division 1 because of COVID
Top returning runners: Luke Brennan, Sr.; Ethan Charles, Sr.; Jack Cameron, Sr.; Theo Davis, Jr.; Elias Brodeur, Jr.; Ryan Boulanger, Soph.; Nathan Binda, Soph.; Finn Christensen-Kraft, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Noah Daigle, Frosh.
Fast facts: “Very fast up front with Luke and Ethan leading the way. Excitement is brewing to see who fills out the top five. Should be in the hunt for the divisional championship come October,” said coach Mike Clark.
Coach Mike Clark (40th year)
Salem
2020 season: 8th in Division 1
Top returning runners: Jacob Grimes, Jr.; Samuel Scala, Soph.; Colby Savageau, Soph.; Josh Tarara, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Brock James, Frosh.; Benjamin LaGrasse, Frosh.; Evan Spence, Frosh.
Coach Cam Pavao (3rd year)
Timberlane
2020 season: 15th in Division 1
Top returning runners: Michael Gordon, Sr.; Matt Fairhurst, Sr.; Cam Ingram, Jr.; Thomas Young, Jr.; Mason Carubba, Soph.; Jacob Raymond, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Jack Keogh, Sr.; Austin Charest, Soph.; John Pagliuso, Soph.Zachary Farnell, Frosh.
Fast facts: Senior Matt Fairhurst returns after missing the 2020 season with an injury. Fairhurst was the Owls top runner in 2018 and 2019, finishing 50th in the 2019 Division 1 Meet as a sophomore. He ran 4:44 last spring in the 1600 meters and appears poised to have a breakout season. ... Fairhurst and fellow senior Michael Gordon are team captains. ... With 18 runners, including 10 freshmen and sophomores, the Owls have their largest roster in recent years. ... Former standout Liam Kimball has finished his cross country career at UMass Lowell, but has a season of eligibility left in both indoor and outdoor track for the River Hawks.
Co-coaches Brian Deveney (21st year), Mark Behan (24th year)
Division 2
Pelham
2020 season: 18th in Division 2
Top returning runners: Nick Snyder, Sr.; Brandon Kenney, Jr.; Trip Williams, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Nathan Bowlan, Sr; Shawn Bodenrader; Frosh.
Coach Brandon Hannon (5th year)
Windham
2020 season: 2nd in Division 2
Top returning lettermen: Michael Killian, Sr.; Brady Carroll, Sr.; Braden Sanchez, Sr.; Sam Skilling, Sr.; Jack Conrad, Jr. Logan Carter, Jr.
Promising newcomers: John Atilano, Frosh.
Fast facts: The Jaguars graduated three of their top five, including Rohan Rai, but should still be a force with all-stater Michael Killion leading the way. Rai is running for the Naval Academy and another graduate from last year, Trey Gonzalez, is running at Merrimack College. ... Sam Skilling and Jack Conrad look vastly improved.
Coach Kelly Fox (6th year)
Sanborn
2020 season: 4th in Div. 2
Top returning lettermen: Andrew Pugh, Sr., Noah Cavallo, Sr.; Jacob Thomas, Sr.; Jared Khalil, Jr.; Tyson Khalil, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Jake Pitre, Frosh., Shane McKeen, Frosh.
Coach Scott Maxwell (12th year): “We have a great group of athletes who have been working hard to prepare for the season. We graduated a few of our top runners, but have some younger kids who should step right in.”
