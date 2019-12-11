Scottie Austin is hoping for a better second semester for the Northern Essex men’s basketball team.
As a 6-foot-2 freshman from the Toronto area, Austin is accustomed to playing winning basketball. He played on a talented Mississauga Seminary team last year, averaging 15.5 points a game while leading the team in rebounds (9.7) and steals.
For the Knights, he has similar numbers in points (16.4 ppg) and rebounds (7.0), but the wins have been painfully few. After the first 11 games, they were just 1-10 and averaging just 70 points a game, far less than the usual number for head coach Joe Tardif’s wide open run-and-gun system.
“It is frustrating,” said Austin. “We’re in a slump and we’re still building chemistry. We don’t seem to be playing together. But I think we’ll be a lot better.”
That’s also the view of Tardif, who sees Austin as the potential leader of what he hopes is a second-semester transformation.
“We’re really struggling, but I expect to be a lot better in the second half and make the playoffs,” said Tardif. “And I think Austin is going to be a big part of it. He’s playing well, but he can be even better. He has a few things to work on to become a more complete player.”
Agrees Austin, who generally shoots lefty but is ambidextrous: “There are a lot of things I can improve on. I know I need to work on my jump shot off the dribble and my 3-point shooting.”
But Austin, whose strength is driving to the basket, also realizes that improved shooting won’t solve all of Northern Essex’s problems, because teams are starting to pay more attention to him.
“They’re starting to play zone and double team me when I get to half court,” he said. “When that happens, I need to have trust in my teammates. We just haven’t been shooting very well as a team, but I think that will come.”
If Austin can do a little fine tuning and the team’s shooting improves, then he’ll be completely satisfied with his decision to leave Canada to attend Northern Essex. Other than the team’s record, he likes his teammates, the school and the area.
“I was actually committed to go to a school (junior college) in Oxnard, California,” said Austin. “But my (high school) coach (David Cooper) knew coach (Tardif) and when I came here for a visit, I felt comfortable here and it made more sense.”
His former coach is confident that Austin made the right decision and has a bright future.
“Scottie has a lot of talent and I think he’s a late bloomer,” said Cooper. “I think he’s going to learn under coach Tardif and he’ll be a scholarship player. His cousin recently committed to DePaul and I think Scottie has the same kind of talent.”
Why Northern Essex?
Scottie Austin’s high school coach in Canada, David Cooper, played at Manchester Central and played AAU ball with and against Joe Tardif, Jr., the Northern Essex assistant. When Cooper heard that the Tardifs were coaching at Northern Essex, he highly recommended it to Austin.
