Cannons' title gets Methuen's Corcoran fired up  

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The sporting world has been significantly slowed down by precautions surrounding COVID-19, but that did not stop Merrimack College men's lacrosse alum Scott Corcoran '16 from bringing home some hardware.
The former Warrior standout from Methuen, who played at Austin Prep, claimed the Major League Lacrosse championship last Sunday afternoon when his Boston Cannons knocked off the Denver Outlaws by a 13-10 final Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on the campus of the United States Naval Academy.
The game capped off a busy week where the entire MLL season was condensed into one week with all teams playing their games in the same location.
The Methuen native is one of the most decorated players in program history with a pair of USILA All-American nods and had a gaudy 240 career ground balls and 89 caused turnovers. He was also chosen as a team captain twice and was named the 2016 USILA Longstick Midfielder of the Year.
Corcoran answered some questions about his experience following the championship win.
Q: What was that like to raise the MLL Championship on the field with your Boston Cannon teammates?
A: It was pretty surreal. We had to play so many games in nine days, it was such a grind that entire week and my body is really paying for it right now, but I wouldn't want it any other way.
Q: The MLL season was very unique with it being just a week long and everyone playing in Annapolis, Md., what was that like with everyone in one place and everyone being so cautious with because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
A: It was pretty eye opening to just be stuck in a hotel room for nine days. It was really tough at times, because you want to go and get a real meal, because you're essentially eating cafeteria food all those days. I also think the scenario is why we won. We're a really close-knit team and we had to come together really fast and we were extremely confident throughout the entire thing.
Q: You've been playing professional lacrosse for a few seasons now, what has that life been like in Major League Lacrosse with all your games on the weekend?
A: It's tough. Luckily, the people I work with are really cool. I knew I had a chance to play professionally out of Merrimack and I told my work that it's something I want to do and they were awesome with it as long as I got my work done. They're fine with me leaving Friday afternoons. We don't get paid a lot, but it's something I love doing.
Q: How do you think playing at Merrimack prepared you for the professional game?
A: We never played in a national championship during my time there, but we played in some big games in the NCAA tournament. Playing in the NCAA playoffs and big games like that is something that a lot of guys I played with this year have never done. When we were Division II, we were playing in NCAA Tournament games just about every year and we won Merrimack's first NCAA tournament game and all those memories have helped me become confident. I also think the style of play we had at Merrimack helped me with my shooting, because some games I had to shoot it a lot with how often we pushed the ball forward in transition. I definitely would not be where I am without the support of the guys at Merrimack.
Q: Where have you been living and working?
A: I live in South Boston and work for Gulf Oil in Wellesley. I've been working from home since all this COVID stuff happened, but with my schedule, I've been able to go out and workout at lunch time, play some wall ball, and come back a sweaty mess and not have to worry about being in meetings. Honestly, this has helped my game. Being at home and having flexibility with my work schedule has helped me be in the best shape possible.
Q: What are your goals for the future when it comes to lacrosse?
A: Now, I want to win a championship with a full season. People can say we didn't necessarily earn it because teams dropped out this year, but at the same time I think we have the most talent out of anyone in the league. I have full faith in our ownership and our presidents and we're just a few days removed from the championship, but I'm already hungry to go get another one.
