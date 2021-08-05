MANCHESTER, N.H. — Vinny Capra went 4 for 5 and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored five runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 6-2 comeback win over the Hartford Yard Goats Thursday night.
The Fisher Cats (37-40) trailed 2-1 entering the eighth, with the offense limited to an RBI single from Capra in the fifth.
The game-winning rally started with a one-out double by Demi Orimoloye, who finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, who then scored on an error. Nick Podkul scored on a wild pitch, then Vinny Capra capped the win with a two-run single.
Casey Lawrence held Hartford to two runs on five hits through six quality innings. But it was Fitz Stadler (W, 2-1) who earned the win by tossing a scoreless seventh and eighth. Kyle Johnston handled the final three outs in a hitless ninth to seal the win.
The series with the Yard Goats continues on Friday at 7:05 p.m.
