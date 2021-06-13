PORTLAND, Maine — Vinny Capra returned to the lineup for the first time in two weeks and hit a pair of home runs over the “Maine Monster” as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rolled to a 9-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday.
The Maine Monster is Portland’s replica of the Green Monster.
The win was the fourth straight for New Hampshire (14-21), which earned the series win at Hadlock Field. Maximo Castillo (3-1) allowed one run on four hits over five innings to pick up the win.
Sean Rackoski, Graham Spraker, and Andrew McInvale all worked in relief, allowing just one run in four combined innings.
The Fisher Cats opened the scoring in the top of the second on Capra’s first homer. They retook the lead in the fifth on a single by Jordan Groshans and a sacrifice fly by Chavez Young to made it 4-1. Capra homered again in the sixth. New Hampshire added a final run on a double by Orimoloye and an RBI single by Bec in the seventh.
The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday to play the Hartford Yard Goats. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
