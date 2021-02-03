Central Catholic coach Casey Grange knows perhaps better than anyone that successful teams are like a jigsaw puzzle.
You start with the all-important large pieces and build from there. But it’s the smaller pieces that usually make the difference as to whether the puzzle is completed.
As far as the undefeated Raiders’ girls basketball team, senior Claudia Porto is one of those pieces that may seem small, but is instrumental in completing the puzzle.
Thus far, the unbeaten (6-0) Raiders are enjoying an excellent season, which started out with two wins over defending Division 1 champ Andover. Leading the way offensively and getting much of the credit have been freshman star Ashley Dinges and senior Adrianna Niles.
But what really stands out has been the Raiders’ chemistry and how all five starters seem to contribute, with the 5-foot-9 Porto perhaps the best example.
“She (Porto) does the little things like boxing out that opens up space for her teammates to rebound,” said Grange. “She dives on the floor for loose balls and she gets after it on the defensive end.
“Her length has allowed her to make some highlight-reel blocks. She may not fill the stat shot, but she does a lot. We are more comfortable when she is on the court than when she is not.”
Porto, who is from Salem, N.H., admits that she’s not a big scorer, but she did hit for 17 in one game last year and she had 9 pivotal points in a huge win over Billerica. Anyway, she realizes that her game revolves around perfecting the fundamentals.
Moreover, as one of the team captains, and with older sister Juliana having graduated, she has taken on a new role that she relishes.
“It’s definitely different this year because I’ve always played with my sister, but it gives me a chance to be more responsible and take action on my own.
“My goal (as a captain) was to get everyone talking. I think communication is a really important part of the game, especially on the defensive end.”
Defense has always been a strength for Central and that is the case again this year despite the graduation of all-stars Emily Downer and Nadeshka Bridgewater, the latter of whom was a ballhawking marvel and is now at Merrimack College.
In fact, says Porto, “I think our defense has improved. We’re talking a lot and I think it’s better than last year.”
That defense, which is giving up only 28 points a game, was particularly on display in the second game against Andover, a resounding 49-22 victory. The early season sweep of the Warriors was particularly satisfying after getting bounced by them in the Division 1 tournament last year.
It was also rewarding because, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no state tournament this year.
“It’s pretty upsetting (not having the tournament),” said Porto, who will be playing basketball next year at Union College. “We were all looking forward to getting redemption for losing to Andover last year. We weren’t expecting that. ... It did make us feel better when we beat them (to start the season).”
Looking back at that tournament loss to Andover, Porto believes the Raiders may have taken their archrivals for granted after having beaten them soundly during the regular season. With the two teams scheduled to play two more times (Feb. 16 and 18) before the season ends, she doesn’t want that to happen again.
“I think we’re doing a good job of keeping our composure and going from game to game,” said Porto, who was also a captain for the Raiders in soccer. “We have to keep it up.”
With Porto continuing to communicate and, along with her teammates, doing the little things that lead to success, that should be highly attainable.
Comparing Porto sisters
The Porto sisters, graduated Juliana (now at WPI) and senior Claudia, are very different basketball players according to Central Catholic head coach Casey Grange.
“Juliana was more cerebral and did everything with a plan in mind,” said Grange. “Claudia is more in attack mode and aggressive, and that goes for both sports (soccer and basketball). Juliana was more finesse while Claudia is in your face and bigger.”
