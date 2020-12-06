Methuen junior Miana Caraballo was on a mission this fall and there is no question that the mission was accomplished.
Caraballo wanted to show her true potential after a frustrating knee injury that kept he out of meets and severely limited practice time as a sophomore.
“It was really tough for me,” she said. “I was in a lot of pain. I was doing a lot of PT. At the beginning of the year, I couldn’t run at all — I missed a lot of meets. Then I ran in some meets where I could only run a mile.”
Well, our girls cross country runner MVP put that frustration in the rear view mirror in a big way one year later.
Caraballo placed first in all eight of her dual meets, and usually in convincing fashion. She ran 19:57 on Chelmsford’s 5K course and, on shorter courses, 17:21 at Tewksbury and 16:12 at Billerica.
“She improved every race and had just a great season,” said Methuen first-year coach Marissa Nunes, who was not surprised by Caraballo’s success.
“She’s always been a strong runner,” said Nunes. “She always puts in 110%, even just during easy runs. She’s always willing to go above and beyond what is asked of her, whether it be by doing an extra stride or an extra set of something during a workout.”
It’s that kind of effort that has paid off big time for Nunes, who is looking forward to a strong track season.
MOLLY KILEY
Andover Sophomore
Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Missed start of season with stress reaction but came on strong. Against strong competition, placed first in both dual meets she ran in. Had best time of year on new 2.9-mile course, an 18:51. Third local finisher at Frank Kelley Invitational. Led Warriors in every race as freshman. Had great dual-meet duel with Haverhill star Finleigh Siminds. Mother, Sue, coaches team. Older sister, Grace, ran track at Andover.
LEYLA KVATERNIK
North Andover Junior
Top runner all year for strong North Andover contingent. Ran impressive 20:38 on Central Catholic’s hilly course. Second local finisher in Frank Kelley Invitational and Frank Mooney Invitational. Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Only second year of varsity cross country. Great work ethic. Missed entire freshman campaign with broken toe. Has strong finishing kick. Had terrific freshman track season. Was third in area in 2-mile with 11:34.72.
FINLEIGH SIMONDS
Haverhill Sophomore
Placed first in four of six dual meets. Top local finished at Frank Kelley Invitational (10th) and Frank Mooney Invitational (7th), the latter in 19:25 over 3.18 miles. Returning Eagle-Tribune cross country MVP. Was MVC Division 2 Runner of the Year as a freshman. Confident runner who, says coach Mike Maguire, “has a big, efficient stride and also possesses a great competitive spirit and determination.” Year-round runner. Member of New England Elite Track Club.
PHOEBE RUBIO
Pentucket Junior
Already a three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Placed first in initial two dual meets before slowed by minor leg injury. Team leader for undefeated team. As freshman, came in third in Cape Ann League meet with 19:25.3, took second in EMass Division 5, finishing in 19:09.31 and was top local finisher at D2 All-State, taking 11th (19:54) on tough 5K course. Twin sister Emily, a standout track runner, also on team.
KAYLIE DALGAR
Pentucket Freshman
Burst on the scene to provide unbeaten Pentucket with lethal one-two punch. Finished second overall to teammate Phoebe Rubio in first two meets, placed first in next two meets. In big win over Triton, edged Triton standout Sarah Harrington by a second. Ran cross country as 7th grader but missed next year with wrist injury. Avid basketball player with raw talent. Gave up soccer career for cross country. “What she accomplished with minimum background of training is impressive,” said coach Todd Ruland.
GINIA RUFO
Pinkerton Freshman
Quickly established herself as one of the top runners in New Hampshire. Handily (by an average of 32 seconds) placed first in all three dual meets before season halted by coronavirus. Clocked in 19:41 and 19:51 on Pinkerton’s 3.0-mile course. As 8th grader, won Tri-County Meet and two hours later finished third at state middle school championship. “She has so much potential,” said Pinkerton coach Jon Alizio.
Lily Thomas
Salem Freshman
Placed first in all four dual meets in impressive fashion. Second local finisher in Division 1 state meet despite having off day. Runs for New England Elite Track Club. Finished first in her division in AAU meet at Franklin Park during high school season. Year-round runner. Has passion for running. Ran 5:34 in mile as 7th grader. “She still has a lot of potential and I can’t wait to see what she’ll do next year,” said Salem coach Spencer Shaw.
Honorable Mention
Andover — Leila Boudries, Jr.
Central Catholic — Lily Angluin, Sr.; Sydney Ng, Frosh.; Michaela Staniec, Soph.
Haverhill — Ariann LeCours, Sr.; Ivy Ackerman, Sr.
Methuen — Emily Charest, Jr.; Alyssa Rosano, Soph.
North Andover — Abby Mostromonaco, Sr.; Courtney Dalke, Sr.
Pelham — Morgan Berton, Frosh.
Pentucket — Ella Eric, Jr.; Audrey Conover, Soph.
Pinkerton Academy — Isabelle Groulx, Frosh; Contessa Silva, Frosh.
Salem — Isabella Faulkner, Jr.; Erica James, Jr.
Sanborn — Ella Ash, Frosh.
Timberlane — Silan Gitterman, Jr.; Taryn Fox, Jr.
Windham — Abby Hughes, Sr.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY MVPs
2019: Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill; 2017-18: Meghan Cross, Pinkerton; 2016: Susie Poore, Windham; 2015: Lilly Voke, No. Andover; 2014: Morgan Sansing, Pinkerton; 2013: Morgan Sansing, Pinkerton; Ariel Vaillancourt, Pinkerton; 2012: Jackie Solimine, Haverhill; 2010-11: Maggie Mullins, Andover; 2009: Alanna Poretta, Pentucket; 2008, 2007, 2005: Kirsten Kasper, No. Andover; 2006: Kelly Desharnais, Timberlane; 2004: Colleen McNaughton, Haverhill;
2003: Ashley Morgenstern, Pinkerton; 2002: Jessica Flinn, Timberlane; 1999-01: Melissa Donais, Phillips/Bradford; 1998: Allison March, Londonderry; 1997, 1995: Tricia Guertin, Haverhill; 1996: Amy DeCamp, Londonderry; 1991-94: Helena Kimball, Londonderry; 1990: Nichole Martin, Haverhill; 1989: Kristin Cobb, Timberlane
