HAVERHILL — Will Carpenter was the hero for the Haverhill Post 4 legion baseball team, clearing the bases with a triple in the bottom of the sixth, then scoring the eventual winning run as Haverhill topped Lawrence Post 15, 4-3.
After Carpenter tied it at 3-3, Nick Skafas drove him in with another triple, as Haverhill’s four-run inning was enough to deliver the victory, which pitcher Matt Waelter picked up after 6 2/3 innings of work, allowing just four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.
Haverhill (7-0) plays at Danvers on Monday (5:30 p.m.) and Lawrence (2-1) hosts Saugus on Sunday (7 p.m.).
Brown blasts North Andover to win
Robert Brown drove in seven runs on two homers, a three-run blast and a grand slam, leading North Andover Little League to a win over Andover National in District 14 action.
Jake Jackson picked up the win, tossing 5.1 innings of relief as North Andover opened the game with four runs in the first, but fell behind, 6-4, after two. A 10-run fifth broke the game open in North Andover’s favor though. Josean Rios also impressed at the plate, knocking two singles, drawing two walks and scoring four runs.
Etter drops 27
Pentucket’s Jake Etter was on fire on Thursday powering his team to a 58-53 victory over Londonderry in Hoops for Hope action.
Etter scored 27 points to pace the Sachems in the five-point win, while Jackson Cox had 21 for Londonderry.
In other games:
Haverhill 66, Bishop Guertin 40
H — Elijah Haas 16; BG — Dylan Santosuosso 14
Methuen 69, Windham 33
M — Mitchell Crowe 14; W — Rocky Heres 12
Greater Lawrence 51, Georgetown 42
GLTS — Jeremiah Mejia 14; G — Justin Murphy 13
Amesbury 53, Salem 47
A — Jaden Keliher 27; S — Michael Ference 17
Melrose 45, Pinkerton 32
M — Charlie Borstel 14; P — Declan Conroy 7
Acton-Boxboro 48, Newburyport 41
AB — Bobby Sweet 12; N — Jacob Robertson 14
Lowell Catholic 66, Andover 61
LC — Isaiah Taylor 32; A — Richie Shahtanian 17
