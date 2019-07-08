METHUEN — Will Carpenter continued his dominance on the mound this summer, as the former Whittier lefty struck out 10 with no walks in leading Haverhill Post 4 to a 3-0 shutout over Methuen.
Carpenter yielded just two hits and a hit batter in 5.2 innings of work. Tyler McDonald came on in relief to retire all four batters he faced to notch the save.
The offense was lead by Andrew Williams (2-4, 2 runs), Kyle O’Neill (RBI single) and Carpenter who helped his own cause with a pair of hits.
Jack Anthony had a double and tossed three shutout innings while Devin Melia registered Methuen’s only other hit.
Haverhill improves to 10-0 and travels to Andover Wednesday at 6 p.m. Methuen falls to 3-6 and hosts Danvers today at 6 p.m.
Andover Post 8 romps
Ty Walsh tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out six as Andover Post 8 Legion downed Saugus Post 210, 10-0, in five innings on Monday.
Andover cruised to victory, thanks to a seven-run first inning. Eleven batters went to the plate in the frame and each hit in the inning was a single. Matt Potts (2 for 3), Gavin Kelsey (1 for 1) and Henry Grebe (2 for 2) all had two-RBI singles in the first.
Nolan Schirmer (2 for 3) also had two RBIs in the game, while Josh Gruenberg had a triple and scored a run. Andover posted two more in the second and one in the fourth to run-rule Saugus.
Post 8 (3-5-1) will host Haverhill at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Penney leads way
Haverhill’s Evan Penney pitched three innings of no-hit ball, allowing just one walk in leading the Kingston Night Owls to their 10th straight win in North Shore Baseball League action Sunday, 7-1 over North Reading.
Jack Swarbrick followed with two innings of relief allowing one hit and one unearned run and Matt White closed the game out over the last two innings limiting the A’s to one hit.
Jared Brescia, Kyle O’Neill, Michael Pierro, Michael Borrelli, Nick Comei, and Joe Morin all contributed with one RBI each for the Night Owls, who are now 14-1 and return to action Wednesday night against Marblehead at Trinity Stadium.
Warriors win in blowout
While four Hoops for Hope games were decided by single-digit points, Andover opted to go the other way, crushing Wilmington, 54-18.
Brooke Hardock was the leading scorer for the Warriors, as she scored 14 points to spearhead the blowout.
Here are the rest of the results.
Austin Prep 49, North Andover 40
AP — Cat Bravo 15; NA — Hannah Whipple 14
Dracut 33, Haverhill 31
D — Ashlee Talbot 18; H — McKayla Dingle 10
Central Catholic 30, Lynn English 25
CC — Adrianna Niles 10; LE — Kylia Reynoso 18
Masconomet 29, Tewksbury 28
M — Morgan Bovardi 10; T — Alli Wild 19
Pentucket 44, Bishop Fenwick 22
P — Angelica Hurley 15; BF — Annie Murphy 7
