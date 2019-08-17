Rob Carpentier was a three-sport athlete at Andover High. He was a star pitcher at UNH and was drafted in the 26th round by the New York Mets.
So he’s had his share of sports highlights, but he says Wednesday’s Mass. Golf Association Father and Son championship would rank right up there.
He and his son, Robbie Carpentier, won the junior division with a 3-under 69 at the Country Club of Halifax. His other son, C.J., was the caddie.
There were 22 teams entered.
“There is nothing better than doing something with your sons. Nothing better,” said Carpentier, a North Andover resident who golfs out of Andover Country Club.
Robbie said, “It was awesome. It sounds cheesy or corny but it’s cool sharing a moment with him and my brother. I used to caddie for him all the time. To play along side of him was pretty cool.”
Dad said Robbie was clearly the hero.
“He played phenomenal,” said Rob, 51, a longtime youth baseball coach in town. “On the 10th hole, he hit a 25-foot putt for birdie. On the 11th hole, he hit a 30-footer for an eagle.”
In the background you could hear Robbie shouting, “It was a 40-footer!”
Given the family’s athletic success, you have to stick up for yourself.
Their cousins, the Batchelders of Newburyport and Governor’s Academy, all seem headed for Division 1 college futures (Will Batchelder in basketball and his sisters Callie and C.C. in lacrosse).
The younger Carpentier is a recent Pingree grad. He was a two-time Salem News All-Star in golf and also shined in hockey (assistant captain) and baseball.
Dad said his son definitely carried the day. C.J., meanwhile, carried the clubs.
He’s entering his sophomore year at North Andover High and played some varsity for the Scarlet Knight hockey team and Super 8 champion baseball team.
Robbie loves his sports. He and Pingree classmate Brendan Willett do a podcast called The Booth Review.
Robbie is entering Penn State’s highly-regarded golf management program, following in the footsteps of Lawrence’s Tyler Santacroce, who now works at The Country Club in Brookline (home of the 1999 Ryder Cup), and sophomore Kevin Bradley Jr. from Whittier Tech.
An Astro on Astro feature story
Former Pinkerton field hockey star Gabby Guerard of Derry has done some fine work in her internship at WEEI, including a well-done story on another ex-Astro great, Stanley Cup champion Zach Sanford.
Guerard was starting for the Springfield College field hockey team but now is concentrating on her budding journalism career. The senior is the editor-in-chief of the Springfield school newspaper.
She’s showing journalism talents similar to another ex-standout Pinkerton athlete, Mark Daniels, the Providence Journal’s Patriots writer.
