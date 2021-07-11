Bryan Carter fired a complete game 5-hitter in leading Haverhill to a 4-2 win over Middleton-Peabody Saturday.
The Post 4 righty yielded just two unearned runs and struck out seven without issuing a walk.
Cole Farmer (1-2), Mark Casto (1-3, double) and David Corcoran (1-3) each banged out key RBI hits while Wellminton Perez scored the game-winning run to lead the offense.
Haverhill improves to 2-1 and travels to Andover Monday at 6 p.m.
