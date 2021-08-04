Carter in prime form for Post 4

In a battle for first place in District 8 and a berth in the upcoming Massachusetts Legion State Chairman’s Cup Tournament, Bryan Carter came up big for Haverhill last night at Bishop Fenwick High School.
Carter fired a complete game four-hit shutout in leading Post 4 in a 5-0 win over Middleton-Peabody and a share of first place with two games remaining in the season. The Haverhill righty was in total command, striking out six while walking just one.
Mark Casto and Connor Firek blasted RBI doubles in the fourth inning to highlight a four-run rally to lead the offense. Nico Giuardo, Wellminton Perez and Patrick Kelleher all had a hit and scored a run for Haverhill.
Haverhill improves to 10-3 and travels to Andover at 5:30 p.m. tonight.
NIGHT OWLS FALTER
The Kingston Night Owls managed only two hits and lost a lethargic game to the North Shore Freedom, 4-2, to end the regular season with a 13-9-1 record.
The Night Owls are scheduled to begin the opening round of the North Shore Baseball League playoffs Thursday against an opponent yet to be determined.
