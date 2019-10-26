Carter powers Merrimack football to program's second straight victory

NORTH ANDOVER — Behind a 9-yard rushing touchdown for sophomore quarterback Christian Carter with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Merrimack College rallied for a 24-21 win over visiting Presbyterian College at Duane Stadium on Saturday.
Merrimack (4-4) has now topped Delaware State and Presbyterian (0-8) in consecutive weeks.
Carter finished the day with 344 total yards from scrimmage — 287 through the air and 57 on the ground — and played a part in all three of Merrimack’s touchdowns. Redshirt-senior wide receiver Marquis Spence enjoyed another superb effort as well, posting new career highs in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns following a 12-reception day for 118 yards.
The Blue Hose started off quickly, taking their third offensive play of the day to the end zone following a 70-yard rushing score. Merrimack responded with a 12-play drive that ended when Spence hauled in a 10-yard touchdown.
Merrimack took the lead in the second after the first career touchdown grab for sophomore Tyler Roberts, but Presbyterian launched a Hail Mary into the end zone that was hauled in, evening the score at 14-14 at halftime. Neither team scored in the third, and the fourth began with a Resendes 31-yard field goal.
Presbyterian responded, however, orchestrating a 10-play drive that resulted in a 28-yard passing score. With 7:22 on the clock, Merrimack faced a 21-17 deficit, setting up Carter’s heroics.
Merrimack travels to University of Rhode Island on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.