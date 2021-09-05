MANCHESTER -- Vinny Capra had three hits including a double and a run scored, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell 7-1 to the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
New Hampshire was held scoreless until the bottom of the ninth inning. Portland starter Jay Groome (W, 1-0) in his Double-A debut, shut out the Fisher Cats over five innings, allowing only two hits, striking out 10. Enmanuel De Jesus followed with four innings in relief for his first save.
Portland (60-45) took the lead in the top of the third inning with a two-run single by Cameron Cannon and a two-run homer by Triston Casas for a 4-0 lead.
Kole Cottam homered off New Hampshire starter Luis Quinones (L, 2-4) in the fifth to make it 5-0.
After a hit-by-pitch in the top of the ninth, Casas hit his second home run of the game, and fifth of the series, to make it 7-0.
On Friday, Vinny Capra and Demi Orimoloye led the offense, but the Fisher Cats dropped a doubleheader to the Sea Dogs by scores of 8-3 and 9-2 as Casas hit three homers, driving in a combined seven runs in the twinbill for Portland.
