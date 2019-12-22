The numbers are down a bit for Andover’s Alyssa Casey as a junior at Merrimack College, but her enthusiasm is as high as ever.
And why not? The Warriors, in their first year in Division 1, are currently 6-4 and own wins over the likes of UMass Amherst, UNH and Brown. One of their losses was 72-68 in overtime to a strong Lehigh team and another was 75-72 on the road to Illinois of the Big 10.
“It’s been really, really good so far,” said the 5-foot-10 Casey of the transition to Division 1. “It’s been a lot of fun playing these (D1) schools and being competitive with them.”
It has not been totally unexpected, however.
“We never lost confidence in ourselves,” said Casey, who scored season-highs in points (24) and rebounds (14) in a win over UMass Lowell on Saturday. “We felt that we were working hard in the offseason and we could keep up with the schools we’re playing. Then, when we saw the freshmen play, we knew. They’ve really stepped up.”
Of course, 6-foot-1 senior Denia Davis-Stewart is having a monster year for the Warriors, averaging 17.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.1 blocks per game.
“She (Davis-Stewart) has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Casey. “She’s probably the biggest reason we’re doing as well as we are. She had a breakout game in our opener (31 points, 13 rebounds, 12 blocked shots in the 79-64 win over UMass) and her confidence just exploded.”
That initial victory was a confidence boost for the entire team, but so was the loss to Illinois, a game that Casey considers the most memorable of the season.
“It was so awesome and exciting being in that (facility), and it was phenomenal that we almost beat them,” said Casey. “We had a good game plan and we felt good that we were playing with them the whole game.”
Casey had five points against Illinois, and her scoring average is 10.4 points per game, down just a bit from the 13.5 points she averaged as a freshman, when she was NE-10 Rookie of the Year. She is grabbing 5.3 rebounds per game. And she points to the growth of the talent around her.
“Our bench is a lot bigger now and they’ve been guarding me more tight inside,” said Casey, who has shown she can bury 3-pointers as well as score inside. “Also, I think I have better shot selection now. I put up some pretty wild shots as a freshman.
“But I’m just here for the wins. We want to play really well in the conference and show that we deserve to be in the playoffs even if we can’t be this year. That’s what’s really motivating me and the whole team.”
As the Warriors strive to show that they belong and then some, Casey is definitely instrumental in making that happen according to head coach Monique LeBlanc.
“Alyssa is a great player and a really important part of our team, presently and for the future,” said LeBlanc. “She’s a talented scorer. She’s physically strong, which can be an advantage on both sides of the ball.
“Things we are working on right now with Alyssa are having a higher rebounding rate and better decision making.”
Casey, who averaged 21 points and eight rebounds as an Andover senior, is certainly aware of the need to rebound more, as are her teammates.
“We have to do a better job rebounding, the entire team would agree on that,” said Casey. “That was what hurt us against Illinois and we just need to improve at that.”
And, if improved rebounding is what it will take to continue the success transitioning to Division 1, it’s a safe bet — based on her background at Andover, where she recovered from a season-limiting fractured foot as a junior to become an All-Scholastic as a senior — Casey will lead the way.
