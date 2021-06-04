CASEY HUNT Bradford Christian Academy

SPORTS PLAYED:
Basketball, soccer, softball, track
ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENTS:
Ranked 6th in class; 4.21 GPA; National Honors Society; Achievement Award in Artilie Arts
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Psychology, because I love learning about how we as people respond to what’s in our environment, as well as the things that make us who we are. Studying the mind is an extremely complex and deep subject, and there can be differences in many people. But with those differences, it’s cool to see what unites us all as people in the way we interpret and respond to things when we may not even realize it.
BEST MOMENT AS ATHLETE: Winning the Class C championship with my basketball team as the underdogs, and from a huge comeback in the second half of the game after we were down 20 points.
BEST ADVICE FROM A COACH: You’ve got to go through the fire to come out on top. Success is not achieved when things are always easy. There needs to be more failure before the greatest of success.
BALANCING ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS: I simply planned out the week beforehand, or a day beforehand to make sure that I could set my priorities each day so that the two wouldn’t conflict too much in time. With each assignment and practice, I took it one step at a time and focused on getting the task at hand completed.
ADVICE FOR INCOMING FRESHMEN: Know that it will be hard and that there will be failures, but push yourself anyway. No growth comes from staying comfortable.
COLLEGE PLANS: Liberty University: I chose this school because it is in the south, it’s very large and it’s Division 1 in sports. I want to shoot for that level of success. It also incorporates the Christian faith into classes and everyday life, and I want to be surrounded by people who will help build me in my faith and character to live up to my full potential.
FAVORITE CHARITY/COMMUNITY SERVICE: My favorite charity/community service group is Support the Soupman. It’s a group that provided showers, clothes, and food for homeless people in the greater area of Boston. This is my favorite that I’ve been a part of before because I truly believe that when people are in the hardest times of their lives, support and love from others is something that can give them a small push to get back on their feet. I never would believe in leaving people alone when they are struggling, no matter how deep they are in that struggle.
BEST LESSON LEARNED THROUGH COMMUNITY SERVICE: The best gift is what you can give to others. Without love, this world is not so great, so making an effort to show love and give others what we are abundant in will only make the world more great to live in.
BEING A LEADER MEANS WHAT TO YOU: Becoming the best at what’s at hand, and then stepping down to the level of your peers and pushing them on from behind. It means putting yourself last and using your own greatness to build others up and teach them how to get to the top.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO ... Grow as a leader for both myself and those around me.
