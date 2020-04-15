Among Cassie Bowe’s abundance of talent, North Andover track coach Rick Dellechiaie marveled at how she could adapt and transition from one event to another.
Tremendous in the horizontal jumps, in both the long and triple jumps, Bowe was the team’s fastest short distance runner and a tremendous hurdler. Her 44.74 clocking in the 300 low hurdles is second all-time in area history.
She was Cape Ann League MVP for outdoor track her junior and senior year, back in 2007. As North Andover’s all-time point scorer, she held school records in the triple jump, long jump, 300 hurdles and the 4x800 relay.
“She is the greatest all around track athlete I have ever coached,” said Dellechiaie. “She once ran a 59.5 open 400 (hand timed) as her fourth event of the day in a dual meet with Masconomet. She was the only North Andover track athlete to qualify for the New England meet in two separate events during the same season.”
Bowe’s versatility and ability to adjust from event to event served her well, just as she transitioned seamlessly from soccer to skiing to track for the Knights, and from the classroom to the athletic field. She was an academic star, finishing second in her 2007 senior class to become the salutorian, which earned her a coveted scholarship to Harvard.
But her skill at adapting really came to light at Harvard, and ultimately led her to her current position as Vice President of Energy Impact Partners, an investment firm focusing on companies optimizing energy consumption and improving sustainable energy.
Bowe, who works out of San Francisco, is so highly regarded in her field that she was named by Forbes in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 under 30” executives.
Explaining how she gravitated to this field, Bowe cites her experience at Harvard and how she needed to adapt there.
“I was recruited to join the track team in college but got hurt pretty early, and then kept getting hurt,” said Bowe. “I broke a foot, then had shin splints, had stress fractures in both feet, injured my knee — it was just a series of things. In four years, I only competed in three meets.
“It kind of put me through an identity crisis. I had to shift my focus to what I cared about. What did I care about? That’s when I started getting really interested in renewable energy. At the time, I was just a 19-year-old who wanted to do good in the world, but once I got into the field, I found it the most exciting thing I’d done.
“I’d always been interested in the environment — I started the plastic recycling program at the high school — but this was something bigger.”
By the time she graduated from Harvard, once again excelling in the classroom with a 3.7 GPA, Bowe knew the direction in which she wanted to head. But first, she went to the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where she got her MBA.
Following Stanford, Bowe worked for a solar company with a specialty in policy. She then gravitated toward three start-up companies before landing her current position.
“It’s worked out well — first I was involved with policy, then technology and finally the financial side that I’m in now,” she said. “I’m really happy that I got in this field and like what I’m doing (largely helping start-up companies involved with clean energy, with advice and funding among other things).”
Because her company has its headquarters in New York City, which is where her parents now live much of the year, Bowe returns to the East coast periodically, but she is profoundly happy living in San Francisco. That has tempered her fondness for New England.
“I really love it here — it took me about two weeks to get used to it,” she said. “I was worried I’d miss the four seasons, but you forget there are seasons. I just love this area. We’re near the lakes, the mountains, the ocean, just about everything.”
Bowe’s main athletic pursuits now are fitness oriented, with plenty of time working out at a gym, but she feels her sports background has helped her build a career.
“My first sport was gymnastics and that lay the foundation for knowing the importance of discipline,” she said. “Then, as I got into other sports like track, I learned about what it means to be part of a team and to make goals and try to reach them, and also how to deal with disappointments.”
Without a doubt, Bowe has learned those lessons well.
Optimistic on future
Although the clean energy industry has needed to deal with a president not so concerned with clean energy, and now the impending recession caused by coronavirus, Bowe is upbeat about the future in her field.
“Fortunately, states like California have implemented their own (clean air) regulations, and even some of the auto manufacturers might feel President Trump has gone too far (deregulating),” said Bowe, so those are positives.
“The recession will be tough but it also provides an opportunity. A lot of good companies, like in 2008, have started in recessions. And a positive is that, with the stimulus package, some of the money will go to new technology. ... I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.