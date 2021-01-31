STORRS, Conn. — To borrow the words from Scott Borek himself, the Merrimack men's hockey team was "humbled" this weekend by UConn. The Huskies outscored the Warriors 12-3 en route to a series sweep, including a 6-2 win last night at Freitas Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn.
"We got humbled," said Merrimack coach Scott Borek, whose club dropped to 2-9-1. "They're a good team, hats off to them."
Merrimack's penalties were costly all weekend. UConn had 10 power-play chances in the two games and scored three power-play goals.
"We're putting ourselves in a difficult situation," Borek said. "That's going to be a focus for us. You can't kill that many penalties in this league. The power-play units will score. We were better on their entries today but we weren't great in the zone on the penalty kill. It's just not acceptable the penalties we took. That has to be cleaned up."
Heading into the series, Borek commented on UConn's physicality and how the Warriors would need to match it. Ultimately, he thought his team handled the physical nature of the two games poorly, and it allowed both games to get away from them quickly.
"We handled it very poorly," Borek said. "We had penalties because we retaliated. Moving forward, that will be important for us to be successful. We need to match the physicality, but not in a retaliatory way.
"We need to get our game back. We need to lock in our discipline. We were physical at times, but we weren't always smart. We had the penalties and we'd also go for big hits which allowed them to transition. We needed to respond better than that."
Last night, the Warriors and Huskies were tied, 1-1 at the end of the first period but any momentum was quickly erased when Ryan Tverberg made the score 2-1 Huskies just three minutes into the second period. That started a stretch of five straight UConn goals, including four in a row from junior forward Jonny Evans, who now has 11 on the season for the Huskies.
"Two of (UConn's second-period goals) were gifts," Borek said. "We gave them open ice. We were in our own end and we didn't play together. We gave them a lot of open ice. They're good, they're going to get open ice on their own, they don't need us to give it to them. They'll find their own.
"We got too loose in our own end. We've been a good team in our D zone this year, but we looked uncomfortable all weekend. We didn't play well off the puck, and that's what D zone is."
UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh, a North Andover native, won his 100th career game at UConn as the Huskies improved to 7-6-2. He joked he's only 1,000 behind his former longtime boss, BC head coach Jerry York, who is the all-time leader in wins by a college hockey coach.
Cavanaugh took over the UConn program in 2013 and helped the program transition to Hockey East in 2014.
"I hope the next 100 come a little quicker," he joked.
"One of the hardest things to do is to go sweep a weekend," Cavanaugh continued. "You see so many splits because the other team lost the night before, and they'll come back with more energy. We challenged our team to step up today.
"We knew that Merrimack would come in with a chip on their shoulder. We needed to be able to step up and be better than we were last night. For parts of the game, I thought we were in certain areas."
