Cedardale placers

Courtesy photoCedardale’s Adult Tennis Mixed Doubles Over-40 team placed fourth at the USTA National Tournament held recently in Orlando, Florida. Members of the team are North Andover’s Laura Naismith, Plaistow’s Dave Spring, Wilmington’s Tim Curran, Andover’s George Plourde, North Andover’s Jo Buttress, Bradforfd’s Jim Graham,Andover’s Sandy Wellman, Wilmington’s Mike Stuart, Haverhill’s Jen Licciardi and North Andover’s Jenn Killilea.Sandy WellmanMike Stuart - WilmingtonJen Licciardi - HaverhillJenn Killilea - North AndoverFor questions please contact Team Captain Jenn Licciardi
