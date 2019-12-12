Celtics 5 takes Horford returns (kind of), 76ers don't need him in win

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics just finished their toughest back-to-back stretch of the season, and played two hard-fought, exciting games.
But they went 0-2.
After a setback in Indiana two nights ago, the Celtics fell to the rival 76ers, 115-109, Thursday night at the Garden. Here are five quick takes from a tough night.
1. Horford returns
After three seasons with the Celtics, Al Horford made his return to Boston last night wearing a Philadelphia 76ers jersey.
The forward is nursing a knee injury and didn’t end up playing. But he received a healthy dose of cheers during his pregame warmup, and a standing ovation when the jumbotron showed him on screen during the game.
All told, the fans at the Garden last night gave Horford what he deserved.
2. Kemba on fire
It’s tough to look past two straight losses, but Kemba Walker has been fantastic over these last 48 hours.
After dropping 44 points against the Pacers, he followed with a 29-point performance last night with 8 assists.
3. Bigs ball out
Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter each arguably had their best games of the season.
The two Celtics bigs combined for 36 points on 17-of-24 shooting from the field, with Kanter (20 points, 9 rebounds) providing a massive spark off the bench.
But they were both overshadowed by Joel Embiid, who took over in the second half. He finished with 38 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and a pivotal block that ended the game for Philly.
4. Unlikely offense
Stars Embiid and Tobias Harris (23 points) did their thing, but Philly is especially tough to beat when guys like Mike Scott go off.
Who?
No, not the Regional Manager of Dunder Mifflin Scranton (for you The Office fans out there). We’re talking about the 6-foot-8, 31-year-old starter for Philly, who finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from deep.
He was averaging 6.2 ppg heading into last night’s game.
5. Big break
The Celtics are now off until Wednesday when they travel to Dallas (9:30 p.m. tip).
After two tough games on back to back nights, it’s a much-needed six-day break for the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.