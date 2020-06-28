BOTON — The Boston Celtics will open its slate of eight “seeding games” against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, July 31, after the NBA and the NBPA announced a finalized comprehensive plan for a restart to the 2019-20 NBA season inside a single-site campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
As part of the agreement, remaining games for all 22 teams involved in the season’s resumption will be held at a trio of Walt Disney World Resort facilities with no fans in attendance.
The restart will begin with each participating team playing eight “seeding games”, as selected from its remaining regular-season matchups. All eight of Boston’s games, which range from July 31 through August 13, will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Boston. Six of those eight contests are currently scheduled to air on National Television (ABC, ESPN, TNT).
At 43-21, the Celtics boast the fifth-best record throughout the NBA in 2019-20.
Aug. 2 — vs. Portland, 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 4 — vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 5 — vs. Brooklyn, 9 p.m.
Aug. 7 — vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.
Aug. 9 — vs. Orlando, 5 p.m.
Aug. 11 — vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 13 — vs. Washington, TBD
