Name, Position: RICHARD ROSA, singles

Future plans: Franklin Pierce University

Coach Matt Sansoucie: “Richard is one of the most dedicated players that’s ever come through this program, and I never once saw him give up on a point or a match during his time with the program.”

 

Name, Position: SEAN VUMBACO, doubles

Future plans: Northeastern University

Coach Matt Sansoucie:  “Sean is an incredibly smart and hardworking student and player. He is also a natural athlete that was truly going to shine on the courts this season.”

 

