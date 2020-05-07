Name, Position: RICHARD ROSA, singles
Future plans: Franklin Pierce University
Coach Matt Sansoucie: “Richard is one of the most dedicated players that’s ever come through this program, and I never once saw him give up on a point or a match during his time with the program.”
Name, Position: SEAN VUMBACO, doubles
Future plans: Northeastern University
Coach Matt Sansoucie: “Sean is an incredibly smart and hardworking student and player. He is also a natural athlete that was truly going to shine on the courts this season.”
