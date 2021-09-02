Central Catholic alum Bret Edwards throws three TDs in UNH victory

STONY BROOK, N.Y. – Former Central Catholic star quarterback Bret Edwards threw his first three career touchdown passes, and the University of New Hampshire football earned a 27-21 win over Colonial Athletic Association rival Stony Brook on Thursday night.
The victory marked the 99th career CAA win for UNH coach Sean McDonnell, who was coaching just his second game in more than 1,000 days. McDonnell is the league’s active leader in CAA regular season victories and only two coaches have ever reached the 100-mark.
Edwards connected with sophomore tight end Kyle Lepkowski for his first TD pass in the opening quarter and later hit senior Brian Espanet for two scores. The second score put UNH up 27-0 early in the third period.
A three-time Eagle-Tribune All-star while at Central, Edwards completed 17 of his 25 passes for 233 yards in his second career start. He took over the starting job when sophomore Max Brosmer suffered a season-ending knee injury during pre-season camp.
The defense helped stake UNH to a 20-0 lead at the half. Besides keeping Stony Brook off the scoreboard, that unit came up with three turnovers in the second period, two of which set Edwards and the offense up inside the Stony Brook 6-yard line.
Senior safety Pop Bush led the defense with 10 tackles, three of them for loss. He also intercepted a pass and returned it 65 yards, caused a fumble that led to the first UNH score in the second period and had a quarterback sack on a 4th down play from the Wildcat 5-yard line.
Redshirt freshman linebacker Zedane Williams recovered the fumble that Bush caused and redshirt freshman cornerback Jonathan Collins Jr. picked off a pass and returned it 26 yards to set up another UNH touchdown.
The Wildcats next take on Towson, another CAA opponent, in their home opener in Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11 for Salute to Service Day.
